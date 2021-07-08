Cancel
Alaska teen arrested after grabbing controls of plane with 6 people on board sending it into nosedive: troopers

By Muri Assunção
NY Daily News
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn Alaska teen has been arrested for attempting to take control of a small airplane during a commercial flight, Alaska State Troopers said. On Wednesday just before 3 p.m., 18-year-old Jaden Lake-Kameroff was on a Ryan Air flight from Bethel to Aniak, when he got up from his seat “and took control of the yoke causing the Cessna Caravan [aircraft] to nosedive,” troopers said in a statement.

