UPDATE: Mother Urges Council To Reconsider Chicken Ordinance

Sheldon, Iowa — The mother of a Sheldon girl who has been allowed to keep chickens at her in-town residence, is taking issue with the way the Sheldon City Council went about making their decision to no longer allow small livestock to be kept inside city limits.Kristin Van Engen, whose daughter keeps chickens at their Garfield Avenue residence, says she’s upset because the City of Sheldon failed to notify her family in a timely manner that a public hearing was being held at Wednesday’s City Council Meeting.