It did not take very long.Two days after a group of key foreign nations – their involvement arising after the assassination of the nation’s president earlier this month – announced at the weekend it supported Ariel Henry as Haiti’s next prime minister, Claude Joseph, the man currently holding the position, said he would stand aside. Neither had been elected.“Everyone who knows me, knows that I am not interested in this battle, or in any kind of power grab,” Joseph told the Washington Post. “The president was a friend to me. I am just interested in seeing justice for him.”From...