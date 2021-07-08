WWE To Report Q2 2021 Financial Results On 7/29/21

Several other research analysts also recently commented on MOZ. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Marathon Gold from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a report on Friday. Laurentian Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Marathon Gold to C$5.80 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Laurentian upped their price objective on Marathon Gold from C$4.70 to C$5.80 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$4.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Gold in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Beacon Securities downgraded Marathon Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$4.28.