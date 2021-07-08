Brute’s Bleat by Harold Brutlag

There were two modern day Huck Finns casting for bass at the swimming beach off Hwy. 55 a week ago last Monday while I was devouring a brat from The Butchery. One of the fellows caught a bass and pulled it up to the sand beach. He was obviously elated with the catch because both of the boys stripped down to their underwear or swim suits (I don’t know which) so they could wade out into deeper water while continuing to cast for bass. Again it would have made a great Kodak moment, but my camera was at home. I’m going to have to change that!