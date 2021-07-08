Cancel
Maple Lake, MN

Boaters celebrate in Maple Lake

By admin
maplelakemessenger.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Maple Lake – Lake Property Owners Association hosted its annual Boat Parade on Sunday, July 4 in honor of the Independence Day Holiday. There were several decorated boats in the parade and prizes were awarded to the top three best decorated. The Stangler Family won the top prize with their “Shark Attack on Maple Lake” themed pontoon that featured a shark floatie perched on the canopy for everyone to see. Second place went to Bob and Sandy Johnson who celebrated Christmas in July on their boat and third place went to the McVey Family for their Wild West themed pontoon. The Pribyl Pirates were back to entertain as well this year.

