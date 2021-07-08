Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Presidential Election

Toyota Suspends Political Contributions to Lawmakers Who Voted Against Certifying Biden’s Win

By Lawrence Ukenye
Posted by 
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 13 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Toyota announced plans Thursday to suspend political contributions to members of Congress who voted against the certification of President Joe Biden’s election win. Toyota says it has been gathering input from shareholders and made the decision based on its values. “Toyota is committed to supporting and promoting actions that further our democracy,” the company said in a statement. The announcement comes after the automaker faced backlash from anti-Trump political action committee The Lincoln Project as part of the PAC’s effort to combat “the Seditious Caucus and its enablers.” The PAC attacked Toyota for donating $55,000 to 37 Republican lawmakers who voted against certifying Biden’s win, The Hill reports. Microsoft announced in February it would halt all contributions to the 147 who voted against certifying the results of the 2020 presidential election, Reuters reports.

www.thedailybeast.com

Comments / 0

TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

New York City, NY
3K+
Followers
15K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

 https://www.thedailybeast.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lawmakers#Anti Trump#The Lincoln Project#Pac#Republican#Reuters
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Congress
News Break
Microsoft
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Presidential Election
News Break
Toyota
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Elections
Related
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Forbes

Leasing Ban Backfires On President Biden

Boxing’s former heavyweight champ Mike Tyson famously said that “Everybody has a plan until they get punched in the mouth.”. This certainly applies to the Biden administration and its plan to end oil and gas leasing on federal lands. Pushed by climate activists, Biden had hoped to end leasing any...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Unscripted remarks start to haunt President Biden

President Biden has been more freewheeling with his remarks in the last few weeks, leading to slip-ups the White House has had to clean up. The most recent example came Friday, when Biden accused Facebook of “killing people” because of the misinformation spread on the social media network about coronavirus vaccines.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Fox News

Hannity gives Biden his six month report card

As President Joe Biden closes out his first six months in office, Fox News host Sean Hannity grades his performance calling it an "unmitigated disaster on multiple fronts" Monday on "Hannity." Hannity called out many of the president's missteps saying, "Joe Biden, let's see, cheated his way through law school....
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Trump supporter refuses judge's order to take down Biden attack banners

A Trump supporter is refusing a New Jersey judge’s order to take down her anti-President Biden banners, The New York Times reported Tuesday. Andrea Dick, a supporter of former President Trump , said she started hanging banners that displayed crude remarks toward Biden at her mother’s residence in Roselle Park, with one of the signs reading “Don’t Blame Me / I Voted for Trump.”
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Atlantic

Biden’s Strategy: Treat Trump Like a ‘Crazy Person’

He’s banned from Twitter and Facebook, yet Donald Trump continues to be the dominant figure in Republican—and American—politics. Multiple times per day, his super PAC blasts out his pouty statements, a range of dictations that can be trivial or seemingly end a prospective GOP primary campaign. According to White House aides I’ve spoken with, the strategy from President Joe Biden on down remains the same: Don’t engage with Trump’s game. Don’t even say his name.
Congress & CourtsNewsweek

Mitch McConnell Goes Against Fellow Republicans, Won't Blame Biden for Vaccine Hesitancy

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell has urged Americans to get the COVID-19 vaccine as cases of the highly contagious Delta variant rise sharply across the U.S. The Republican senator from Kentucky told unvaccinated Americans not to listen to "demonstrably bad advice" on vaccines, but his remarks have put him at odds with some in his own party who have placed the blame for vaccine hesitancy on the Biden administration.
Ohio StateWashington Post

The Trailer: How a Democratic primary in Ohio became a Biden loyalty test

In this edition: The 2020 primary gets re-fought in Cleveland, second-quarter fundraising numbers roll in and high-profile candidates stay out of California's recall. If you want 1,000 individual restaurant recommendations, just tell people you're heading to Cleveland for work. This is The Trailer. CLEVELAND — Nina Turner knew this would...

Comments / 0

Community Policy