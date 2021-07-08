Toyota Suspends Political Contributions to Lawmakers Who Voted Against Certifying Biden’s Win

Toyota announced plans Thursday to suspend political contributions to members of Congress who voted against the certification of President Joe Biden’s election win. Toyota says it has been gathering input from shareholders and made the decision based on its values. “Toyota is committed to supporting and promoting actions that further our democracy,” the company said in a statement. The announcement comes after the automaker faced backlash from anti-Trump political action committee The Lincoln Project as part of the PAC’s effort to combat “the Seditious Caucus and its enablers.” The PAC attacked Toyota for donating $55,000 to 37 Republican lawmakers who voted against certifying Biden’s win, The Hill reports. Microsoft announced in February it would halt all contributions to the 147 who voted against certifying the results of the 2020 presidential election, Reuters reports.