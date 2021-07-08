Cancel
Maple Lake, MN

North Shore parade kicks off The Fourth in style

By admin
maplelakemessenger.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFolks on Maple Lake’s north shore kicked off the Fourth of July holiday as they have for the past 22 years – with costumes, commradery and of course the main attraction, the annual North Shore Fourth of July Parade. What started as a small tractor parade by Dick Malachek as entertainment for his children in 1999, has grown to more than 40 parade entries that still includes its share of tractors along with a few classic cars, bedazzled ATVS and of course the North Shore Band. Families with small children especially love this parade because of the copious amounts of candy thrown. That, along with the festive, but laid-back atmosphere, make the North Shore Fourth of July Parade a favorite event for not just the neighborhood, but others as well who come each year to take in the event.

