The Guntersville Historical Society has resumed its many activities after a year and a half hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Society is partnering with the Guntersville Chamber of Commerce to present an historical tour at the Montgomery Gilbreath House on Blount Avenue, Saturday, July 17, at 10 a.m. Historians Larry Smith and Dr. Pete Sparks will recount the history of the old Alabama house, as well as tell the history of Guntersville regarding events such as the Trail of Tears and the burning of Guntersville during the Civil War.