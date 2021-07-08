Additional details released in Wasco mayor's DUI stop

Back in May of this year, Wasco Mayor Alex Garcia was charged with DUI. On Thursday, new details of the incident were released after being requested from the courts.

The Kern County District Attorney's Office said that the CHP stopped Garcia just after midnight on Saturday, May 22nd. The report shows that Garcia was driving home to Wasco from a Rosedale area restaurant when he was stopped for doing 80 mph on Highway 43.

The officer who pulled Garcia over noticed he had "red/watery eyes" and that the odor of alcohol was coming from Garcia's car. When the officer had him step out of the car he also smelled alcohol on Garcia's breath.

The officer conducted field sobriety tests, but Garcia failed both the preliminary one as well as two breathalyzer tests, registering a .08 both times.

Garcia was cited for driving under the influence of an alcoholic beverage and taken home.

Garcia appeared in Shafter court on June 28 for an arraignment, where he pleaded not guilty to charges. He's scheduled to appear in court again on August 19 for a pretrial hearing.