Fans of the TLC reality TV show My Big Fat Fabulous Life are looking forward to Season 9, debuting this summer. Whitney Way Thore will return to share her weight loss journey, along with her relationships, friendships and business ventures. Fans last saw Whitney in Season 8, where she was dealing with some shocking news. She had discovered that her fiancé, Chase Severino, was having a baby with another woman. Meanwhile, at the time, she was isolated from family and friends during the COVID-19 pandemic.