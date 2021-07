The Curtis C. Nash Summer Art School for Children will be hosting Saturday workshops from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 a.m. beginning July 17th and continuing through August 14th. The workshops are focused on art and nature, and will take place at Hessel Park (the July 31st session will be held at Japan House). They are available free of charge for students entering grades 3-5 in Champaign and Vermillion Counties, and will be capped at 10 students. Isabel Young and Victoria Baez, graduate students with the School of Art + Design, will be leading the sessions.