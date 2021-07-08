Who Is Gossip Girl This Time Around? Showrunner Joshua Safran Explains

You can lay your “Who is Gossip Girl 2.0?” theories to rest—the show already gave us the answer. (No Dan Humphrey–esque reveals here.) Instead of waiting for the finale to reveal the mastermind behind the infamous site, HBO Max’s new spinoff unveils Gossip Girl’s identity right off the bat, in Episode 1. And instead of being one of Manhattan’s cool kids (or an outsider among them), it’s … drumroll, please … a group of teachers from the Constance Billard and St. Jude’s prep schools.