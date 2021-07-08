Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

Google TV app update offers latest look at upcoming on-phone remote

By Kyle Bradshaw
9to5Google
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe latest update to the Google TV app, in many areas still known as Play Movies & TV, gives us our best look yet at the upcoming phone-based remote for Android TV devices. About APK Insight: In this “APK Insight” post, we’ve decompiled the latest version of an application that Google uploaded to the Play Store. When we decompile these files (called APKs, in the case of Android apps), we’re able to see various lines of code within that hint at possible future features. Keep in mind that Google may or may not ever ship these features, and our interpretation of what they are may be imperfect. We’ll try to enable those that are closer to being finished, however, to show you how they’ll look in the case that they do ship. With that in mind, read on.

9to5google.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Google Tv#Android Tv#Android Apps#Play Movies Tv#Android Tv#The Play Store#Google Tv#Quick Settings#The Google Play Store#Jeb Decompiler
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Cell Phones
News Break
Youtube
News Break
Google
News Break
Android Devices
Related
Cell Phonesgamingideology.com

Google Bans Another 11 Android Play Store Apps – Wipe Them Off Your Phone NOW

Another week, another batch of Android apps banned from the Google Play Store. This latest batch of applications was hastily removed after it was discovered that the software was laced with the horrific Joker malware, which signs users into expensive subscriptions behind their backs – charging the card stored in their Play Store account.
BusinessHouston Chronicle

Google employees angered by 'hypocritical' remote work policies

As Google employees around the world make plans for post-pandemic work at the tech giant, Laura de Vesine won't be among them. For months, de Vesine, a senior site reliability engineer, went back and forth with the company over a potential relocation. Fed up with Google's inflexible policies, she handed in her notice. Her last day is Friday.
Video Games9to5Google

Google TV begins suggesting Stadia games in ‘For you’ tab [Updated]

Owners of the Chromecast with Google TV have begun to see recommendations for Stadia games on the “For you” tab, suggesting deeper integration between the gaming service and Google’s streaming box. Early this month, ahead of the Stadia for Android TV launch, the Chromecast with Google TV got an update...
SoftwarePosted by
Android Police

Google pulls latest Chromebook update amidst slowdowns, introducing another problem in the process

This story was originally published on Jul 5, 2021 and last updated on Jul 8, 2021. Botched update pulled, breaking the Linux container in the process. Google has pulled the latest version of Chrome OS 91. Before, reports have been emerging that some Chromebook owners are experiencing significant performance regressions on Chrome OS version 91.0.4472.147, the latest stable release. However, in the process of pausing the update on devices, Google has introduced another problem — you can no longer install Linux on what has now become the latest release again, version 91.0.4472.114.
Cell Phones9to5Google

Google releases Android 12 Beta 3 for Pixel phones

Compared to last year, Android 12 is pushing back the release candidate build by one version with Beta 3 rolling out today as another “incremental Beta-quality release.”. Like last month’s early update, developers are advised to continue compatibility testing and start early testing with targeting Android 12, while watching for feedback from users in the Android Beta Program on Pixel and other devices.
Cell PhonesUbergizmo

Google’s Pixel Phones Get Update That Can Help Prolong Battery Life

However, it seems that Google is trying to address that because in a quiet update that was pushed out to Pixel owners, Google has introduced a new feature that can stop the Pixel while it is charging at 80%. This means that because the battery hasn’t hit 100% yet, it doesn’t count as a full cycle, so in theory your battery should last longer.
Technology9to5Google

Files by Google beta offers early look at Material You redesign

Google is launching its “Material You” design language later this year, but ahead of that, the Files by Google app has gotten a noticeable redesign with Material You elements. When Google unveiled Material You, its newest design language and successor to Material Theming, at I/O 2021, the company showed a...
Cell Phones9to5Google

Google Sheets racks up 1 billion Play Store downloads

Google Sheets has joined a very exclusive club after reaching the 1 billion download milestone over on the Play Store. Although an excellent free alternative to Microsoft Excel, Google Sheets isn’t necessarily as useful on mobile as it is in a full web browser — making it less of a “must download” than other Workspace applications. The experience is fine when working with smaller spreadsheets and documents but can feel a little cramped on your smartphone when working with larger files.
Cell Phones9to5Google

Alleged OnePlus Nord 2 specs and color options revealed in latest leak

Supposed full specs of the upcoming OnePlus Nord 2 have now been shared online, giving a better picture of what the affordable follow-up Android phone may end up providing ardent fans. As is customary, OnePlus has been drip-feeding the internal and external features of their latest smartphone. OnePlus has already...

Comments / 0

Community Policy