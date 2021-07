The 2019-20 and 2020-21 NHL seasons ended in the same way: the Tampa Bay Lightning celebrating a Stanley Cup victory. Only this time, it was a bit different than last year. Last September, the Lightning beat the Dallas Stars in six games in the NHL bubble, ending a season that featured a hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic. Things were a bit more normal this year, as the Bolts' five-game series win over the Montreal Canadiens ended with the team celebrating in front of its fans on its home ice at Amalie Arena.