Chargers pre-Training Camp confidence poll

On this episode of Chargers Unleashed, Special guest and Chargers Reporter Chris Hayre Talks Los Angeles Chargers Training Camp, Expectations, Coaching & more. Jake and Dan from LAFB Network talk all-things position battles, Chargers team identity, expectations as we head into training camp, as well as how much of an impact this Chargers coaching staff has had on the organization so far. 2021 Chargers Mini-Camp is discussed, along with Chargers Coach Brandon Staley And Coach Ansley, and Coach Hill. Chargers position battles are then discussed at the chargers wide receiver, safety, and defensive line positions. What are the expectations of the 2021 Los Angeles Chargers. Chargers hype, chargers excitement, chargers preseason, Justin Herbert, Derwin James, Uchenna Nwosu, Jerry Tillery, Nas Adderley, Rashawn Slater, Asante Samuel Jr, and much more! Tune in. You can find Chris Hayre as the Host of Chargers Weekly, as well as CBSLA as an anchor, and covering the Los Angeles Chargers as their team reporter.