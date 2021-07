Hi hi! Every year I share my favorites from the Nordstrom anniversary sale and after asking if you wanted to see them this year, I was super excited to share them again! I don’t worry about trendy or crazy new items in the sale – I love it for classic basics and there are things I’ve had forever that are at a great price. You’ve probably read about many of these below in my favorites post each month! This year, I’m really only sharing below the things that I have and ADORE. There are many things in the sale that I’ve had for five plus years and they are my go-to items. There are only a handful of things below that I don’t have and want to purchase myself! I go into detail about each item below.