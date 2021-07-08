Cancel
Looking Sharp: Announcing the 2021 CWA Dagger Award Winners

By Megan Mabee
bookriot.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe votes have been cast, and the 2021 CWA Dagger Award Winners have been chosen. These eleven prestigious Daggers are the United Kingdom’s leading literary crime-writing awards. Founded in 1953 by John Creasey, the Crime Writers’ Association (CWA) aspires to support the crime genre, celebrating crime writers in both fiction and nonfiction. This year, the 2021 CWA Dagger Award Winners were announced on Thursday, July 1st, at Daggers Live, an online awards ceremony.

