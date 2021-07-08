Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale Preview is Finally Live

I have been a bridesmaid twice before, and both times I have blended into a small troupe of girls, each in identikit gowns save for the dress size. I’ve never been too fussy when it comes to other people’s weddings – I’m happy to be trussed up in whatever the bride chooses and trotted down the aisle. I also don’t have a leg to stand on, as I asked my own three bridesmaids to wear fully embellished gowns that shredded their arms with sequin burn, and they dutifully obliged. But now I’m a bridesmaid for one of my closest friends, for what will likely be the final time, and the hunt for a suitable dress has begun once more. Only this time, I’m not a bridesmaid. I’m the bridesmaid.