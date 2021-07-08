Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beauty & Fashion

Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale Preview is Finally Live

By Jaimie Potters
Harper's Bazaar
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen it comes to fashion sales stacked with compelling deals on (actually) chic clothes, nothing quite hits like Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale. Those who've been shopping the cult-loved sale since they got a debit card will need no explanation as to why the sale is worthy of multiple phone reminders. But, for anyone who's made it this long on Earth without being initiated, Anniversary Sale stands out as it includes new Fall styles, plus classic best sellers like Ugg slippers, Diptyque candles, and more.

www.harpersbazaar.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nordstrom Mic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Shopping
News Break
Fashion
Related
ApparelHarper's Bazaar

We Found the Nine Best Workbags Amazon Has to Offer

If you’re returning to the office after months in WFH mode, you’re due for a wardrobe refresh—including a chic, new workbag. Your options: Take the grown-up backpack route or shop an editor-approved Amazon workbag. Basic Amazon tote bags can carry all the essentials—and they even rack up the four-star reviews—but...
Designers & CollectionsComplex

Daily Paper Unveil Drop 1 Of Fall/Winter ’21 Collection

Looking ahead to the colder months, Daily Paper have unveiled the first drop of their Fall/Winter 2021 collection. Showcased through a campaign titled Ancestral Anarchy, the seasonal offering continues the brand’s penchant for community, taking inspiration from the African Anarchism practice of communal living. Comprising a range of tailored suits...
Designers & CollectionsHighsnobiety

DAIWA PIER39 Fall/Winter 2021 Collection Lookbook Buy Info

Key Pieces: GORE-TEX-lined wool coats and corduroy-collared jackets are perfectly technical takes on grown-up classics, while fishing jackets and wide water-repelling cargo pants hearken back to DAIWA PIER39's fisherman origins. Its puffy jackets, though, are less subtle about their functional intent and no less versatile. Buy: DEEPINSIDE, Diverse, ARKNETS, BSHOP...
Beauty & FashionIn Style

You Can Now Shop Luxe Club Monaco Tops, Pants, and Dresses Straight From Amazon

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. One of the many perks of shopping for clothing on Amazon is that you can get brand-name items delivered to your doorstep in just two days with a Prime membership. Recently, that collection of brands expanded to include luxe tops, pants, and dresses from Club Monaco, and we found the five best pieces to shop before they sell out.
WorkoutsByrdie

11 '90s Workout Clothes Trends For an Instant Energy Burst

Fitness streaming services and apps have replaced the VHS tapes and DVDs of the ’90s and early aughts (bless). But as far as ’90s workout clothes? Bring on the exuberance: French cuts, neon colors, biker shorts, and more have not only returned to the activewear market but thoroughly infiltrated it, and we're honestly thrilled about it. As ’90s fashion trends touch just about every corner of our wardrobes, from dresses and tops to bold jewelry and jeans, it seems only fitting that the good times continue into our athletic attire—though, of course, through a modern lens.
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
Us Weekly

Channel Alessandra Ambrosio’s Breezy White Shirt Style for Just $22

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. For Us, the It Piece of 2021 isn’t some loud, avant-garde, brand new creation. We love a fashion risk here and there, but sometimes the classics truly win out. We’re talking about a simple white shirt. Maybe “simple” isn’t quite the word for it though. We have a specific idea of what we want!
Beauty & FashionHarper's Bazaar

The Ultimate Guide to the Best Watch Brands

Time is the most valuable asset, which must be why watch brands are pouring resources into sustaining this thinking. Indeed, the industry spends a great deal of marketing dollars—hosting lavish parties, underwriting large-scale events, and recruiting A-list talents as brand ambassadors—to create an aura of prestige and provide reasons for why timepieces, more often than not, exceed the seven-figure range.
Designers & CollectionsAdWeek

Luxury Brand Frances Valentine Is Bringing Joy to Fashion

Frances Valentine, the luxury designer brand co-founded by Elyce Arons and the late Kate Spade, is trying to bring joy back to fashion. The Frances Valentine name is inspired by family names on different sides of Spade’s family. Breana Mallamaci. Breana Mallamaci is a senior video producer and animator at...
Apparelcycleworld.com

Saint Unbreakable Denim Jacket Review

There’s a big difference between workwear and motorcycle gear. Timeless style is always appreciated, but those Levi’s are designed for standing up to abuse in the garage, not for sliding across the asphalt at 60 mph. With companies like Saint pursuing new abrasion-resistant fabrics, there’s no excuse for riding in normal jeans, even if you’re after that classic denim style. Saint’s Unbreakable denim jacket fits the classic trucker-style vibe I wanted, with or without its faux shearling collar. But it also integrates the company’s proprietary technology to bring its safety levels up to modern single-layer standards.
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
Us Weekly

17 Oversized Fashion Pieces to Elevate Your Work Wardrobe

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Let’s be honest: After over a year of working from home, returning to the office is going to take some getting used to. Whether you’re excited or not particularly enthused about the transition, we can likely all agree that our loungewear uniforms will be missed!
Skin CareHarper's Bazaar

The 5 Best Glass and Crystal Nail Files For Healthier Nails

Glass nail files aren't just fancier versions of traditional emory boards—they're an upgrade. Unlike foam and paper nail files that dull after just one or two uses, glass nail files stay sharp forever. That means you can shape, file, and repair your nails over and over again. They're also insanely easy to clean (just disinfect with soap and water after each use.) Finally, glass nail files are ultra-gentle on fragile nails. They prevent chipping, breaking, and cracking, so your manicure stays flawless for weeks. Ahead, the five glass nail files you need to pick up for your next DIY manicure.
Harper's Bazaar

In a Thoroughly Sustainable Twist, Shop Thrifted 'Gossip Girl' Inspired Pieces

When Gossip Girl first aired eight years ago, dressing like Serena van der Woodsen or Blair Waldorf meant shopping their favorite designers directly. For Gossip Girl’s record-breaking, very 2021 return, the new ruling class at Constance Billard–St. Jude's is as likely to wear vintage Chanel as fresh-off-the-runway Christopher John Rogers. Now you can shop this "everything old is new again" iteration too.
Beauty & FashionHarper's Bazaar

How to choose a bridesmaid's dress, when you're a lone maid

I have been a bridesmaid twice before, and both times I have blended into a small troupe of girls, each in identikit gowns save for the dress size. I’ve never been too fussy when it comes to other people’s weddings – I’m happy to be trussed up in whatever the bride chooses and trotted down the aisle. I also don’t have a leg to stand on, as I asked my own three bridesmaids to wear fully embellished gowns that shredded their arms with sequin burn, and they dutifully obliged. But now I’m a bridesmaid for one of my closest friends, for what will likely be the final time, and the hunt for a suitable dress has begun once more. Only this time, I’m not a bridesmaid. I’m the bridesmaid.
Interior DesignHarper's Bazaar

Shop Kelly Wearstler's 13 Must-Haves in Fashion, Home, and Beauty

“My shopping philosophy for fashion and furniture is the same: If you see something you love, do not walk away,” Kelly Wearstler tells BAZAAR.com. “I also believe in shopping from a wide variety of sources. I’m always mixing vintage—I trawl vintage shops in every city I visit—with designs by contemporary creatives.” Wearstler is one of the most recognizable names in interior design with a full home collection and recent viral MasterClass that introduced her bold style to even more people. Chances are you’ve stayed in a hotel designed by her—the Santa Monica Proper Hotel is an Instagram favorite. But she’s also very much a fashion girl. Her irreverent approach to fashion often mirrors her unexpected interiors choices.
WorldHarper's Bazaar

Countryside favourite The Newt opens the Farmyard

No matter how many pictures you might’ve seen of The Newt, nothing quite does justice to this magical dreamland, nestled in the Somerset countryside, an easy few hours’ drive west from London. Perhaps it’s the proximity to the mystical circle of boulders at Stonehenge, just 30 miles away, but there is something otherworldly about the 800-acre estate, which opened back in 2019 with guest accommodation in the beautifully reimagined Grade II-listed Georgian pile, Hadspen House, the former home of the Hobhouse family.
ApparelPosted by
Womanly Live

Fall In Love With These All-Season Ankle Boots

Ankle boots are the new black dress. It’s a versatile piece that goes well with almost anything from your wardrobe. The time that boots were only winter footwear is long gone. Now, you can wear boots all year long, and they work perfectly with summery dresses, shorts, and long skirts.
Beauty & FashionHarper's Bazaar

Whering is here to help you get the most out of your wardrobe

We’ve all been there – exclaiming “I have nothing to wear!” at an overflowing wardrobe. I for one am often guilty of this, regularly struggling to find the perfect outfit, despite my crammed wardrobe and jam-packed drawers. It was this common scenario that prompted Bianca Rangecroft to found Whering, an...

Comments / 0

Community Policy