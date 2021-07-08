Nevada Partnership for Homeless Youth Celebrates 20 Years of Positive Impact on Youth Experiencing Homelessness — Nonprofit Launches 20th Anniversary Impact Fund to Sustain and Grow Pro-Grams That Help Youth Overcome Hardship and Reach Their Highest Potential —
LAS VEGAS — Nevada Partnership for Homeless Youth (NPHY), Southern Nevada’s most comprehensive service provider for the thousands of young people experiencing homelessness, recently kicked off the NPHY 20th Anniversary Impact Fund, celebrating 20 years of success in helping youth in crisis and positioning the organization for even greater impact over its next 20 years.www.nevadabusiness.com
Comments / 0