WEATHER ALERT DAY: Severe storms possible tonight into Saturday morning

FRIDAY AFTERNOON UPDATE: What's been catching our attention is the possible tornado threat tonight. Wherever the front ends up, with have an area of enhanced spin that some of these storms could turn into rotation. the Mississippi River is the favored area for the axis of that spin tonight. Storms have started to develop near the warm front in Iowa this afternoon, but a "lid" on the atmosphere will need to erode more this evening for more storms to fire up farther south.

We're likely going to have to deal with a flooding threat along with the strong storms tonight. The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Watch that includes Macon, Monroe, Chariton, and Randolph counties until 10 AM Saturday. That will likely get extended into Saturday night, when they iron out the areas that will see the heaviest rainfall tonight and tomorrow.

The ABC17 Stormtrack Weather Team has issued a Weather Alert Day ahead of several rounds of strong to severe thunderstorms tonight into Saturday. Several threats will be on the table, including damaging winds, flash flooding, hail, and a few tornadoes.

SETUP

The cold front that came through the area yesterday will lift back north as a warm front today, bringing much warmer temperatures and a focal point for storms to develop tonight. With plenty of moisture, wind shear, and instability available, these storms are expected to grow upscale and head southeast out of Iowa, and could pack a punch.

FUTURETRACK

Storms are expected to develop near the warm front and then continue filling in along a line that will progress south into early Saturday morning. Depending on how quickly they clear the region, we could end up with another round of strong storms developing by mid-late afternoon on Saturday that could bring all threats back to Mid-Missouri.

IMPACTS

Showers and storms become more scattered on Saturday, but rainfall totals will continue to rise through the weekend. Flash flooding is a concern through Saturday night, with rain amounts between 2-4". Locally higher amounts will occur, but area soils are still saturated from all of the rain in June. Damaging winds will also be a big threat, with gusts between 60-70 mph possible. Large hail will be a concern in storms that develop before sunset near the warm front. A tornado or two is also possible, especially as the night progresses across northern Missouri.

HOW TO PREPARE

Have a way to receive warnings overnight. To get up-to-date weather alerts right to your phone, download the ABC 17 Stormtrack Weather App for free on the Google Play Store or the Apple Store. You'll receive notifications when dangerous weather is headed your way.

