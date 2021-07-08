Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
KMIZ ABC 17 News

WEATHER ALERT DAY: Severe storms possible tonight into Saturday morning

By Maddie Est
Posted by 
KMIZ ABC 17 News
KMIZ ABC 17 News
 13 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VsiGh_0arNe96L00

FRIDAY AFTERNOON UPDATE: What's been catching our attention is the possible tornado threat tonight. Wherever the front ends up, with have an area of enhanced spin that some of these storms could turn into rotation. the Mississippi River is the favored area for the axis of that spin tonight. Storms have started to develop near the warm front in Iowa this afternoon, but a "lid" on the atmosphere will need to erode more this evening for more storms to fire up farther south.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YgcB0_0arNe96L00

We're likely going to have to deal with a flooding threat along with the strong storms tonight. The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Watch that includes Macon, Monroe, Chariton, and Randolph counties until 10 AM Saturday. That will likely get extended into Saturday night, when they iron out the areas that will see the heaviest rainfall tonight and tomorrow.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ienVw_0arNe96L00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iqCIk_0arNe96L00

The ABC17 Stormtrack Weather Team has issued a Weather Alert Day ahead of several rounds of strong to severe thunderstorms tonight into Saturday. Several threats will be on the table, including damaging winds, flash flooding, hail, and a few tornadoes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0a7vKr_0arNe96L00

SETUP

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dpzme_0arNe96L00

The cold front that came through the area yesterday will lift back north as a warm front today, bringing much warmer temperatures and a focal point for storms to develop tonight. With plenty of moisture, wind shear, and instability available, these storms are expected to grow upscale and head southeast out of Iowa, and could pack a punch.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ajz6E_0arNe96L00

FUTURETRACK

Storms are expected to develop near the warm front and then continue filling in along a line that will progress south into early Saturday morning. Depending on how quickly they clear the region, we could end up with another round of strong storms developing by mid-late afternoon on Saturday that could bring all threats back to Mid-Missouri.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QXwED_0arNe96L00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0X2QsN_0arNe96L00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sAIdS_0arNe96L00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06fImM_0arNe96L00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ea0Rh_0arNe96L00

IMPACTS

Showers and storms become more scattered on Saturday, but rainfall totals will continue to rise through the weekend. Flash flooding is a concern through Saturday night, with rain amounts between 2-4". Locally higher amounts will occur, but area soils are still saturated from all of the rain in June. Damaging winds will also be a big threat, with gusts between 60-70 mph possible. Large hail will be a concern in storms that develop before sunset near the warm front. A tornado or two is also possible, especially as the night progresses across northern Missouri.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IJfx4_0arNe96L00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZLnN7_0arNe96L00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aUaq8_0arNe96L00

HOW TO PREPARE

Have a way to receive warnings overnight. To get up-to-date weather alerts right to your phone, download the ABC 17 Stormtrack Weather App for free on the Google Play Store or the Apple Store. You'll receive notifications when dangerous weather is headed your way.

The post WEATHER ALERT DAY: Severe storms possible tonight into Saturday morning appeared first on ABC17NEWS .

Comments / 2

KMIZ ABC 17 News

KMIZ ABC 17 News

Columbia, MO
2K+
Followers
861
Post
450K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Columbia and Jefferson City, MO from ABC 17 News, Where the News Comes First.

 https://abc17news.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Weather#Tornado#Iowa#Severe Thunderstorms#Flash Flood Watch#Chariton#Stormtrack Weather Team#Showers#The Google Play Store#The Apple Store#Abc17news
Related
Archuleta County, COweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Southwest San Juan Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-21 13:44:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-22 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Southwest San Juan Mountains FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT TONIGHT FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING The Flash Flood Watch continues for * A portion of southwest Colorado, including the following area, Southwest San Juan Mountains. * Until Midnight MDT tonight. * Scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms are expected again across much of southwest Colorado through this evening. Storms will be capable of producing locally heavy rainfall which will enhance the risk for localized flash flooding. Rainfall amounts of half an inch to one inch in a short duration will exacerbate flooding concerns in the watch area. The National Weather Service in Grand Junction has issued a * Flash Flood Watch for a portion of southwest Colorado, including the following area, Southwest San Juan Mountains. * From Thursday afternoon through Thursday evening. * Scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms are expected again across much of southwest Colorado Thursday afternoon and evening. Storms will be capable of producing locally heavy rainfall which will enhance the risk for localized flash flooding. Rainfall amounts of half an inch to one inch in a short duration will exacerbate flooding concerns in the watch area.
Boston, MAwhdh.com

Strong to Severe Storms Possible Today

Another nice day on tap for today. Today will feature a mix of sun and clouds and those hazy, smoky skies once again. The warmth and humidity though will provide fuel for strong to severe storms later today as a cold front sweeps through. Just about everyone has the chance...
Pima County, AZweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Pima by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-21 14:37:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-21 15:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Pima A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 300 PM MST FOR NORTHWESTERN PIMA COUNTY At 237 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles south of Ajo, moving west at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Ajo. This includes Route 85 between mile markers 47 and 48. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Environmentrockydailynews.com

Monsoon Storms Pose Flash Flood Threat Again Wednesday – CBS Denver

DENVER (CBS4) – A plume of deep monsoon moisture will be over Colorado on Wednesday and that means we’ll see a threat for slow-moving afternoon thunderstorms with locally heavy rain during the afternoon and evening. A few of the storms will develop into the Interstate 25 urban corridor between Castle Rock and Fort Collins and move onto the adjacent plains.
Archuleta County, COweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Southwest San Juan Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-21 13:44:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-22 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Southwest San Juan Mountains FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT TONIGHT FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING The Flash Flood Watch continues for * A portion of southwest Colorado, including the following area, Southwest San Juan Mountains. * Until Midnight MDT tonight. * Scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms are expected again across much of southwest Colorado through this evening. Storms will be capable of producing locally heavy rainfall which will enhance the risk for localized flash flooding. Rainfall amounts of half an inch to one inch in a short duration will exacerbate flooding concerns in the watch area. The National Weather Service in Grand Junction has issued a * Flash Flood Watch for a portion of southwest Colorado, including the following area, Southwest San Juan Mountains. * From Thursday afternoon through Thursday evening. * Scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms are expected again across much of southwest Colorado Thursday afternoon and evening. Storms will be capable of producing locally heavy rainfall which will enhance the risk for localized flash flooding. Rainfall amounts of half an inch to one inch in a short duration will exacerbate flooding concerns in the watch area.
Gunnison County, COweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Northwestern San Juan Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-22 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-23 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Northwestern San Juan Mountains FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT TONIGHT FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING The Flash Flood Watch continues for * A portion of southwest Colorado, including the following area, Northwest San Juan Mountains. * Until Midnight MDT tonight. * Scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms are expected again across much of southwest Colorado through this evening. Storms will be capable of producing locally heavy rainfall which will enhance the risk for localized flash flooding. Rainfall amounts of half an inch to one inch in a short duration will exacerbate flooding concerns in the watch area. The National Weather Service in Grand Junction has issued a * Flash Flood Watch for a portion of southwest Colorado, including the following area, Northwest San Juan Mountains. * From Thursday afternoon through Thursday evening. * Scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms are expected again across much of southwest Colorado Thursday afternoon and evening. Storms will be capable of producing locally heavy rainfall which will enhance the risk for localized flash flooding. Rainfall amounts of half an inch to one inch in a short duration will exacerbate flooding concerns in the watch area.
Gunnison County, COweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Northwestern San Juan Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-21 13:44:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-22 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Northwestern San Juan Mountains FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT TONIGHT FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING The Flash Flood Watch continues for * A portion of southwest Colorado, including the following area, Northwest San Juan Mountains. * Until Midnight MDT tonight. * Scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms are expected again across much of southwest Colorado through this evening. Storms will be capable of producing locally heavy rainfall which will enhance the risk for localized flash flooding. Rainfall amounts of half an inch to one inch in a short duration will exacerbate flooding concerns in the watch area. The National Weather Service in Grand Junction has issued a * Flash Flood Watch for a portion of southwest Colorado, including the following area, Northwest San Juan Mountains. * From Thursday afternoon through Thursday evening. * Scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms are expected again across much of southwest Colorado Thursday afternoon and evening. Storms will be capable of producing locally heavy rainfall which will enhance the risk for localized flash flooding. Rainfall amounts of half an inch to one inch in a short duration will exacerbate flooding concerns in the watch area.
weather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Southwest San Juan Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-22 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-23 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Southwest San Juan Mountains FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT TONIGHT FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING The Flash Flood Watch continues for * A portion of southwest Colorado, including the following area, Southwest San Juan Mountains. * Until Midnight MDT tonight. * Scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms are expected again across much of southwest Colorado through this evening. Storms will be capable of producing locally heavy rainfall which will enhance the risk for localized flash flooding. Rainfall amounts of half an inch to one inch in a short duration will exacerbate flooding concerns in the watch area. The National Weather Service in Grand Junction has issued a * Flash Flood Watch for a portion of southwest Colorado, including the following area, Southwest San Juan Mountains. * From Thursday afternoon through Thursday evening. * Scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms are expected again across much of southwest Colorado Thursday afternoon and evening. Storms will be capable of producing locally heavy rainfall which will enhance the risk for localized flash flooding. Rainfall amounts of half an inch to one inch in a short duration will exacerbate flooding concerns in the watch area.
Archuleta County, COweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Southwest San Juan Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-21 13:44:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-22 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Southwest San Juan Mountains FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT TONIGHT FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING The Flash Flood Watch continues for * A portion of southwest Colorado, including the following area, Southwest San Juan Mountains. * Until Midnight MDT tonight. * Scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms are expected again across much of southwest Colorado through this evening. Storms will be capable of producing locally heavy rainfall which will enhance the risk for localized flash flooding. Rainfall amounts of half an inch to one inch in a short duration will exacerbate flooding concerns in the watch area. The National Weather Service in Grand Junction has issued a * Flash Flood Watch for a portion of southwest Colorado, including the following area, Southwest San Juan Mountains. * From Thursday afternoon through Thursday evening. * Scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms are expected again across much of southwest Colorado Thursday afternoon and evening. Storms will be capable of producing locally heavy rainfall which will enhance the risk for localized flash flooding. Rainfall amounts of half an inch to one inch in a short duration will exacerbate flooding concerns in the watch area.

Comments / 2

Community Policy