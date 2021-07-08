Cities Trust, But Don’t Always Verify, Safety Of High-Rises

Mayor Steven Fulop announced legislation to create new safety protocols following the collapse of Florida high-rise. The collapse of the condo building in Surfside, Florida is prompting Jersey City to reexamine safety requirements for the city’s high-rise buildings. On Wednesday, Mayor Steven Fulop announced legislation to create new safety protocols for both residential and commercial buildings. It mandates structural inspections of all concrete buildings above six stories at least every 10 years. The inspections will include examining structural foundations, balconies and waterproofing conditions. Additionally, exterior walls must be inspected every five years. Mayor Fulop says since the condo collapse in Florida, he’s been hearing from residents that their condo boards are delaying work because of the potential cost to residents.