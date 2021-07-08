Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Cities Trust, But Don’t Always Verify, Safety Of High-Rises

By Patrick Terpstra
newsy.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Newsy investigation finds cities rarely monitor the interior structures of towers as they age. That may soon change.

www.newsy.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cities Trust#Newsy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Jersey City, NJPosted by
NJ Spotlight

Business Report: Jersey City mayor wants new safety protocols for high-rise buildings

Mayor Steven Fulop announced legislation to create new safety protocols following the collapse of Florida high-rise. The collapse of the condo building in Surfside, Florida is prompting Jersey City to reexamine safety requirements for the city’s high-rise buildings. On Wednesday, Mayor Steven Fulop announced legislation to create new safety protocols for both residential and commercial buildings. It mandates structural inspections of all concrete buildings above six stories at least every 10 years. The inspections will include examining structural foundations, balconies and waterproofing conditions. Additionally, exterior walls must be inspected every five years. Mayor Fulop says since the condo collapse in Florida, he’s been hearing from residents that their condo boards are delaying work because of the potential cost to residents.
Jersey City, NJjerseydigs.com

Developers Break Ground on 124-Unit Jersey City High-Rise

A vacant property near Mana Contemporary will be the site of a modern development as a project that has been in the works for several years has officially begun construction. Plans to redevelop a .34-acre site at 161 Van Wagenen Avenue first emerged during early 2019. The narrow and deep lot is owned by Jersey City-based GN Management and sits next to a bridge that allows pedestrians to cross the adjacent PATH rail tracks to reach Newark Avenue.
Economycreators.com

Supplemental Security Income -- It Is a Welfare Program

This is going to be a column about the Supplemental Security Income, or SSI. In other words, it will NOT be a column about Social Security. Supplemental Security Income and Social Security are two entirely different government programs. They really have nothing to do with each other, other than the fact that they are both managed by the Social Security Administration.
Tenafly, NJPosted by
CBS New York

Gov. Murphy Signs Law He Says Is Game Changer For New Jersey Small Businesses Impacted By COVID

TENAFLY, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Gov. Phil Murphy signed a new law Wednesday that he called a game changer for small businesses impacted by the pandemic. Owners told CBS2’s Dave Carlin the relief couldn’t have come at a better time. Tina Bologna is co-owner of Just Jersey in Morristown, a store stuffed with items from more than 200 New Jersey-based vendors. After one grant got her small business through the start of the pandemic, another could help pad the paychecks for new hires. “We’ll need to be more competitive in what we offer and compensate,” Bologna said. In Tenafly, Gov. Murphy put pen to paper to...
Congress & CourtsValueWalk

Will Congress approve another coronavirus stimulus check before August?

Congress last approved coronavirus stimulus checks in March of this year. These payments proved to be a life line for millions of Americans who were struggling to pay for their basic needs. Now, the impact of those payments appears to be fading after four months, but many are still struggling financially. This is why many are still pushing for another round of coronavirus stimulus checks to be approved before August.
Economydigitalmarketnews.com

Stimulus Checks Fourth Round To Be Approved By August?

Stimulus checks in the previous round had been approved nearly about four months back from now, and it was the largest round which paid out at $1,400 per family, who are eligible Americans. Since the rolling out of the payments, a sharp decline in the hardship rates was observed. However, the effect caused by the impact payments and rolling out stimulus checks can be seen to be fading.
Businessmarketresearchtelecast.com

Bill Gates and George Soros will participate in the purchase of a company that develops rapid diagnostic tests

Microsoft founder Bill Gates and Hungarian-born American philanthropist George Soros will participate in the acquisition of Mologic, a British company that manufactures lateral flow diagnostic products with the aim of targeting its tests towards poor countries. The consortium, backed by the Soros Economic Development Fund and the Bill and Melinda...
Iowa Stateiowacapitaldispatch.com

Many health care workers don’t trust vaccine, nationally and in Iowa

A small survey of health care workers in Iowa care facilities suggests many of them don’t believe the COVID-19 vaccines are safe. The survey by Iowa Caregivers elicited responses from only 20 direct-care workers, but the results are consistent with some of the broader, national surveys and findings by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services and others.
Youngstown, OHbusinessjournaldaily.com

Cybersecurity Webinar Excerpt: Trust but Verify

Many business owners don’t realize the importance of IT according to Robert Merva, CEO of Avrem Technologies. “I still see the same attitude toward IT today that I saw 20 years ago,” he says. “I can’t tell you how many times a business owner has told me that because it doesn’t make them money, it’s not a priority.”
Presidential Electionnewjerseyhills.com

LETTER: Trust but verify: Solutions to voting concerns

TO THE EDITOR: I have forwarded this to Congressman Tom Malinowski but haven't heard back, so I will send it to our Senators next. With some small changes, technology already in place, I believe we can ameliorate the bipartisan stumbling blocks. On the Democratic side, set the Presidential election for...
Home & GardenNewswest9.com

VERIFY: Don't set thermostat more than 20 degrees below outside temperature, if you have this kind of unit

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Whew, it's hot this week. Much of the country is in a typical July weather pattern, and our thermostats are sweating almost as much as we are. It's a perfect time to answer viewer Pamela's inquiry. She wrote to the VERIFY team, "A heating and cooling company told us that the AC can't cool more than 20 degrees below what it is outside...so we adjust the thermostat accordingly. We have a heat pump."

Comments / 0

Community Policy