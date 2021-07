Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY)’s digital campaigns boost its style hungry fanbase but Gobbetti’s exit still causes concern. "Burberry has a knack of signing up stars to catch the mood of its young and growing fan base. Its campaign featuring Marcus Rashford engaged followers on social media, with its mural of him in Manchester, a magnet for anti-racist campaigners. The company’s cachet has acquired another edge of cool with its Olympia handbag campaign featuring singer FKA Twiggs, London DJ Shy Girl and model Kendall Jenner. This line up helped engagement across social media platforms almost double compared to the previous Pocket campaign. Gaming is the next mission on the horizon, with the company tapping into the fast growing desire for NFTs with its collaboration with mythical games. It’s launching skins and accessories as non fungible tokens for Blankos Block Party, which are likely to become sought after collectables as the gaming and fashion world collide.