Coming out of E3 2021, Forza Horizon 5 was one of the biggest games that Xbox revealed at its own showcase. While it's easy to just write it off as another Forza racing title, Horizon 5 will stand as the first entry in the series that has natively released for the Xbox Series X and S. And not long after the game's debut last month, Playground Games has now started to reveal some new information on the project.