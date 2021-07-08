Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Santa Barbara County, CA

Lompoc Valley Medical staff prepared for Delta variant as coronavirus cases rise in Santa Barbara County

By Karen Cruz-Orduña
Posted by 
News Channel 3-12
News Channel 3-12
 14 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1b15Bp_0arNdf6R00

LOMPOC, Calif. - Doctors at Lompoc Valley Medical Center are gearing up for the coronavirus Delta variant, as the number of COVID-19 cases continues to rise across Santa Barbara County.

According to LVMC’s Chief Operations Officer Dr. Naishadh Buch, if a fully-vaccinated person tests positive for the coronavirus, that person's sample will be investigated further.

“If a patient comes to the hospital and tests positive for COVID-19 and has been vaccinated, their sample will be forwarded by PDL to the appropriate lab to check for the variant,” Busch said.

Santa Barbara County Public Health Director Dr. Van Do-Reynoso said the Delta variant is highly contagious compared to the original COVID-19 virus.

Do-Reynoso said the department is continuing its efforts in getting county residents vaccinated against COVID-19.

On Thursday, public health officer Dr. Henning Ansorg said getting fully vaccinated is the best tool available to battling COVID-19.

As of July 7, Public Health reported 14 new COVID-19 cases. For more info, click here.

The post Lompoc Valley Medical staff prepared for Delta variant as coronavirus cases rise in Santa Barbara County appeared first on NewsChannel 3-12 .

Comments / 1

News Channel 3-12

News Channel 3-12

Santa Barbara, CA
1K+
Followers
513
Post
204K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Santa Barbara, Santa Maria and San Luis Obispo, CA from News Channel 3-12.

 https://keyt.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lompoc, CA
Health
Santa Barbara County, CA
Health
Local
California Health
City
Lompoc, CA
Santa Barbara County, CA
Government
County
Santa Barbara County, CA
Local
California Coronavirus
Local
California Government
Lompoc, CA
Government
City
Santa Barbara, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Delta#Lompoc Valley Medical#Lvmc#Pdl#Reynoso#Newschannel
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Virus
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
California StatePosted by
News Channel 3-12

Thieves in California are stealing scarce water amid extreme drought, ‘devastating’ some communities

By Brisa Colon, CNN As an extreme drought grips California, making water increasingly scarce, thieves are making off with billions of gallons of the precious resource, tapping into fire hydrants, rivers, and even small family homes and farms. State and local officials say water theft is a long running-issue, but the intensifying drought has driven The post Thieves in California are stealing scarce water amid extreme drought, ‘devastating’ some communities appeared first on NewsChannel 3-12.
Montecito, CAPosted by
News Channel 3-12

Fire risks and explosive fuels can hide under deceptive foothill vegetation

MONTECITO, Calif. - Even with annual brush clearing and community warnings, it is easy to overlook fire dangers in our local foothills. After years of drought, combined with diseased and dead brush, there are many areas with explosive fire potential that do not appear, at first glance, to be at the extreme danger level. But The post Fire risks and explosive fuels can hide under deceptive foothill vegetation appeared first on NewsChannel 3-12.

Comments / 1

Community Policy