Netflix Announces [email protected] 2021 Panels
Netflix will be hosting panels in support of Lucifer, Army of Thieves, Masters of the Universe: Revelation, the Fear Street trilogy, and The Last Mercenary during the 2021 [email protected] For the second straight year the annual San Diego Comic-Con will take place virtually in order to keep all participants safe. The 2021 [email protected] event will run from Friday, July 23rd through Sunday, July 25th, with Netflix debuting panels on each of the three days.www.showbizjunkies.com
