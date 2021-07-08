Cancel
Netflix Announces [email protected] 2021 Panels

By Rebecca Murray
showbizjunkies.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNetflix will be hosting panels in support of Lucifer, Army of Thieves, Masters of the Universe: Revelation, the Fear Street trilogy, and The Last Mercenary during the 2021 [email protected] For the second straight year the annual San Diego Comic-Con will take place virtually in order to keep all participants safe. The 2021 [email protected] event will run from Friday, July 23rd through Sunday, July 25th, with Netflix debuting panels on each of the three days.

Comicsbubbleblabber.com

Comic-Con@Home 2021 Panels Announced For Nickelodeon, Adult Swim, Netflix And Cartoon Network

Comic-Con@Home panels will be available to view on Comic-Con’s YouTube page at https://www.youtube.com/user/ComicCon. All Starting Friday, July 23 at 11 a.m. PT/2 p.m. ET. Adult Swim, the leader in adult animation and #1 destination for young adults, returns to your living room once again for Comic-Con@Home 2021. This year’s lineup features star-studded panels from Adult Swim animated favorites Rick and Morty and Tuca & Bertie, plus sneak peeks of brand-new animated series Blade Runner: Black Lotus and Teenage Euthanasia. Watch all the panels on the official Comic-Con@Home 2021 YouTube Channel on Friday, July 23, from 11 a.m. PT/2 p.m. ET – 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET.
ComicsEscapist Magazine

The Wheel of Time & Evangelion 3.0+1.01 Will Be at [email protected]

[email protected], the virtual replacement for San Diego Comic-Con, is coming soon, and everyone is announcing what they’ll be showing, including Amazon. The streamer revealed that it will be bringing the hotly anticipated The Wheel of Time adaptation to the Amazon panel at Comic-Con at 11 a.m. PT / 2p.m. ET on Friday, July 23, along with information on the new Neon Genesis Evangelion movie, Evangelion: 3.0+1.01 Thrice Upon a Time.
TV SeriesMovieWeb

Chucky Series Trailer Will Premiere at This Year's [email protected]

Although the San Diego Comic-Con has been cancelled yet again, this year's SDCC is still moving forward...virtually. For all of the horror fans out there, we've officially learned that both USA & SYFY will be presenting a Chucky panel on Sunday, July 25. This year, fans are being treated with the world premiere of the first official trailer for Don Mancini's Chucky ﻿series. ﻿Check out the full rundown for the "Legacy of Chucky" panel below.
TV Seriesbloody-disgusting.com

[Review] ‘Fear Street Part 3: 1666’ Closes Out the Netflix Trilogy With a Whimper

The first two-thirds of Netflix’s Fear Street trilogy delivered solid love letters to the slashers of yesteryear, connected by an overarching supernatural curse that’s plagued Shadyside since 1666. Director Leigh Janiak demonstrated a much-appreciated mean streak when killing off characters that audiences actively rooted for; she injected her slashers with emotional stakes. For its conclusion, Fear Street jumps even further back in time to unveil how it all started to set up the final confrontation. It leaves the slasher subgenre behind in favor of period Satanic panic, resulting in a predictable and rushed finale.
MoviesMovieWeb

Marvel Studios and DC Films Will Skip This Year's [email protected]

This year's San Diego [email protected] will sadly be lacking two major studios from the digital event. Unfortunately, both Disney's Marvel Studios and Warner Bros.' DC films have decided to sit out of this month's [email protected] festivities, meaning there will be no new updates regarding any of their upcoming projects.
TV Seriesshowbizjunkies.com

‘iCarly’ Revival Earns a Second Season Renewal from Paramount+

Paramount+ has given an early season two renewal order to the family-friendly comedy series, iCarly. The new series picks up 10 years after the original Nickelodeon series ended and brings back Miranda Cosgrove in the starring role. The 13 episode first season debuted on Paramount+ on June 12, 2021 in...
TV & Videosbloody-disgusting.com

‘Fear Street’: Sadie Sink Uncovers the Easter Eggs You Might’ve Missed in Netflix’s Trilogy [Video]

“Spoilers ahead,” Sadie Sink cautions. All three films in Netflix and director Leigh Janiak‘s Fear Street franchise are now streaming on Netflix, with Fear Street Part 1: 1994 kicking things off and both Fear Street Part 2: 1978 and Fear Street Part 3: 1666 mostly serving as prequel tales that build out the mythology and ultimately bring the story to its conclusion. The films pay tribute to ’90s horror and the “Golden Age” of slasher cinema, for starters, with Easter Eggs and fun tributes throughout.
MoviesSuperHeroHype

Warner Bros. Announces the Voice Cast for Injustice Animated Movie

Warner Bros. Announces the Voice Cast for Injustice Animated Movie. Earlier this year, Warner Bros. Animation revealed that an adaptation of Injustice: Gods Among Us will be the next animated DC movie after Batman: The Long Halloween, Part 2. Now, via The Hollywood Reporter, the voice cast has been announced and it will likely be released this fall.
TV SeriesSuperHeroHype

New Marvel Studios Announcement After the Loki Finale [SPOILER]

New Marvel Studios Announcement After the Loki Finale [SPOILER]. Warning: This article contains a SPOILER about Disney+’s Marvel Studios plans. We’re not going to tell you how the Loki finale played out in this post. There will be a recap post later that will take care of that. But for now, we have to deal with the news that broke after the show. That’s because there was no mid-credits or post-credits tease about what’s coming next. Instead, there was a simple announcement. You may have already guessed what it is. Regardless, this is your last chance to turn back now if you don’t want to know before watching the episode.
TV Seriesshowbizjunkies.com

‘Destination Fear’ Team To Host a [email protected] Panel

Dakota Laden, Chelsea Laden, Tanner Wiseman, and Alex Schroeder are confirmed to take part in a special “Destination Fear: Tales From Route 666” panel during this month’s [email protected]. The virtual version of the San Diego Comic-Con runs July 23rd through July 25th, with the Destination Fear team’s panel set for Friday, July 23rd at 5pm PT/8pm ET.
TV & Videosbloody-disgusting.com

‘Day Shift’: Jamie Foxx Goofs Off With Nasty Practical Effect from Netflix Vampire Horror Film [Video]

Before the actor turns into Spawn, Jamie Foxx plays a vampire hunter in the new Netflix horror film Day Shift, which is currently filming for release next year. Directing is J.J. Perry, second-unit director and stunt coordinator for The Fate of the Furious, Bloodshot and the John Wick movies, who shares a hysterical behind-the-scenes video from the shoot in which Foxx goofs off and plays around with one of the film’s nasty practical effects.
TV & Videosshowbizjunkies.com

Emmy Awards 2021 Nominees: ‘The Mandalorian,’ ‘The Crown’ Snag 24 Nominations

Netflix’s The Crown and Disney+’s The Mandalorian top the list of 2021 Emmy Awards nominees with 24 nominations each. WandaVision follows with 23 while The Handmaid’s Tale and Saturday Night Live picked up 21 nods. Other double-digit nominees include Ted Lasso, Lovecraft Country (which as just been cancelled), The Queen’s Gambit, Hacks, Mare of Easttown, Bridgerton, and Hamilton.

