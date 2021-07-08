Rutherford Falls Invites You to Return for Season Two

The Other Two, the show that gave the world 2019’s best fictional recording artist ChaseDreams, is finally returning for its second season. That means more comedy programming with actual jokes in it! After debuting on Comedy Central, the show about the two adult siblings (Drew Tarver and Heléne Yorke) of a teen pop sensation will air its ten-episode second season on HBO Max, premiering with two back-to-back episodes on Thursday, August 26. According to a press release, season two will be about how Brooke and Cary (Yorke and Tarver) “must now contend with a new famous family member: their 53-year-old mother Pat (Molly Shannon), and her eponymous daytime talk show. Humiliated at being The Other Two yet again, they double down and make it their mission not to be.” Between this and The White Lotus, is HBO entering a Molly Shannaisance?