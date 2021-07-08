Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Rutherford Falls Invites You to Return for Season Two

By Justin Curto
Vulture
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleContinuing to fill the Office-, Parks and Recreation–, and Good Place–size hole in your current streaming, Rutherford Falls has been renewed for a second season on Peacock. Mike Schur’s latest bingeable creation, which he helmed alongside co-creators Sierra Teller Ornelas and Ed Helms, focuses on the relationship between Nathan Rutherford (Helms), a descendant of the founder of small town Rutherford Falls, and Reagan Wells (played by Jana Schmieding), a member of the Minishonka Nation (both the town and the tribe are fictional), who find themselves in disagreement when the town tries to remove a monument of the founder. While the season finale saw Rutherford and Helms make up, it also dropped the bombshell that Rutherford isn’t actually related to the town’s founder, continuing to set up the show to explore the history of colonialism in its second season.

www.vulture.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Schur
Person
Ed Helms
Person
Michael Greyeyes
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parks And Recreation#Earth#Good Place#The Minishonka Nation#Native American#Universal Television
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
Related
TV SeriesA.V. Club

The Other Two returns for a second season at its new home on HBO Max in August

The Other Two became an underrated gem when it premiered on Comedy Central in early 2019 and after a 2-year wait, the show will be back for a second season at its new home, HBO Max. The new season is set to premiere on August 26, and with this new format, we’ll now get two episodes a week. That definitely makes up for the time we’ve spent anticipating the show’s return. Here’s to hoping that under HBO Max, more people will appreciate co-creators Chris Kelly and Sarah Schneider’s comedic brilliance.
TV SeriesVulture

iCarly Renewed for a Second Season

Today, Paramount+ announced that iCarly will be returning for a second season. The reboot first premiered back in June and follows (most) of the iCarly gang ten years later as Carly, Freddie, Spencer, and their new friends, Harper (Laci Mosley) and Millicent (Jaidyn Triplett), navigate life as adults. The show is executive-produced by Ali Schouten and Miranda Cosgrove with the former also serving as showrunner. Unlike other reboot attempts, the new iCarly has proven to be a major hit, ranking among one of the streaming service’s most popular titles since its debut. Production is set to begin in L.A. this fall.
TV Seriestvseriesfinale.com

Love Life: Season Two Casting Announced for HBO Max Romantic Comedy Series

Love Life is getting ready for its second season on HBO Max, and the streaming service has now announced the cast for the romantic comedy series. Punkie Johnson, Leslie Bibb, John Earl Jelks, Arian Moayed, Kimberly Elise, Ego Nwodim, and Blair Underwood will appear in the second season which will follow a man (William Jackson Harper) when he starts a new search for love after a years-long relationship ends.
TV SeriesPosted by
Variety

HBO Max’s ‘Love Life’ Season 2 Casts Punkie Johnson

Punkie Johnson, the “Saturday Night Live” featured player, has been cast in Season 2 of HBO Max’s rom-com anthology series “Love Life,” starring opposite previously announced “The Good Place” alum William Jackson Harper. Additionally, the premium cabler’s streaming platform announced that Leslie Bibb, John Earl Jelks and Arian Moayed will recur in the show. Kimberly Elise, Ego Nwodim and Blair Underwood will guest star. Season 2 of “Love Life,” which hails from Lionsgate Television and Feigco Entertainment, focuses on Marcus Watkins (Harper) as he comes out of a years-long relationship with the woman he thought was going to be his person....
TV SeriesVulture

Loki Season Two Exists on the Sacred Timeline

That devious mischief god Loki has pulled his/their wiliest bit of trickery yet: getting renewed for a second season on Disney+. During the credits of the Marvel streaming show’s season-one finale on Wednesday, there is a shot of a Time Variance Authority dossier stamped with the words “LOKI WILL RETURN IN SEASON 2.” The series stars Tom Hiddleston in a reprise of his villain role from the Thor and Avengers movies, and its general conceit of timeline fuckery and infinite possible universes theoretically allows for it to play for multiple seasons. In a video posted on the official Loki Twitter account, star Tom Hiddleston introduced the finale episode, thanking fans and saying the finale will have “many answers to your questions,” and “likely many more questions.”
TV & Videos411mania.com

TBS Renews Go-Big Show For Season Two, Cody Rhodes to Return

TBS is going in on another run of their talent competition series Go-Big Show, and Cody Rhodes will be back on the judging panel. TBS announced on Wednesday that they have renewed the show for a second season, which will start production in Georgia in August. Rhodes, Rosario Dawson, Jennifer Nettles and host Bert Kreischer will all be back, and DJ Khaled will join the judges panel as well.
TV SeriesVulture

The Other Two Is Coming Back This August, in This Climate?

The Other Two, the show that gave the world 2019’s best fictional recording artist ChaseDreams, is finally returning for its second season. That means more comedy programming with actual jokes in it! After debuting on Comedy Central, the show about the two adult siblings (Drew Tarver and Heléne Yorke) of a teen pop sensation will air its ten-episode second season on HBO Max, premiering with two back-to-back episodes on Thursday, August 26. According to a press release, season two will be about how Brooke and Cary (Yorke and Tarver) “must now contend with a new famous family member: their 53-year-old mother Pat (Molly Shannon), and her eponymous daytime talk show. Humiliated at being The Other Two yet again, they double down and make it their mission not to be.” Between this and The White Lotus, is HBO entering a Molly Shannaisance?
TV Seriesmarketresearchtelecast.com

4 series that this week return with new seasons and you did not remember it

The battle in the streaming industry is better than ever and companies fight to have the best releases. In July there was no truce and the fans enjoyed something new every day. Among so many releases, you may have missed new seasons of some of your favorite series on Netflix, Disney +, and Amazon Prime Video. Review them in this note!
TV ShowsPosted by
Primetimer

OWN Bids Farewell to The Haves and the Have Nots — and to Tyler Perry

After eight seasons and nearly 200 episodes, the show that turned things around for the once-struggling Oprah Winfrey Network bids farewell tonight. Tonight's series finale of The Haves and the Have Nots also marks Tyler Perry's final work for the network following an eight year deal. The mega producer moved his shop to ViacomCBS in May of 2019.
TV & Videosenstarz.com

Sharon Osbourne Returns To 'The Talk'? More Buzzes Emerge Ahead Jerry O'Connell's Arrival On Show

Sharon Osbourne and her exit became highly publicized that a tabloid made several claims out of it. Osbourne's long-running career on "The Talk" came to an end after an episode showed her on-air feud with Sheryl Underwood. Following the incident, she went on a three-week hiatus before the former host decided to leave her post after the network's internal investigation.
CelebritiesPosted by
Outsider.com

Tim Allen Pays Tribute to ‘Home Improvement’ Actor Earl Hindman, Who Played Wilson: ‘God Rest You’

Legendary funny man and actor Tim Allen is remembering a former co-star and friend with a recent social media post. Tim Allen’s Hollywood career is full of iconic roles that drew laughter from practically everyone who watched. He plays a Scott Calvin, who reluctantly transforms into Santa Claus, in “The Santa Clause.” His most recent hit sitcom series is “Last Man Standing,” in which he plays family man and marketing savant, Mike Baxter. The hit comedy series aired for nine seasons before coming to an end earlier this year in May. Tim Allen’s most iconic role, however,” is that of Tim “The Tool Man” Taylor in the hit sitcom “Home Improvement.”
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Bridget Moynahan gets fans talking with some exciting news

Bridget Moynahan just managed to ignite a wave of excitement and nostalgia from an entire fandom with some big news. The Blue Bloods star's latest appearance has fans seeing memories of explosive fights, devastating apologies, and chipped teeth. WATCH: Sex and the City reboot release teaser trailer. Bridget was spotted...

Comments / 0

Community Policy