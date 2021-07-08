Cancel
Miramar Beach, FL

New federal charges for local president of “We Build the Wall”

By WJHG Newsroom
WJHG-TV
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The local president of “We Build the Wall” is facing new federal charges, this time in connection with his 2019 income taxes. Acting United States Attorney for the Northern District of Florida Jason Coody announced the charges Thursday afternoon. Coody says Brian Kolfage, of Miramar Beach, now faces two distinct counts of filing a false tax return and one count of wire fraud related to the electronic filing of his tax return in Northern Florida. In a separate indictment out of the Southern District of New York, Kolfage is accused of fraud and money laundering-related offenses.

