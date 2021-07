Joe Exotic’s 22-year prison sentence was vacated by the 10th Circuit Court of Appeals on Wednesday. The judge that originally determined the Tiger King star’s prison time didn’t group together both of his murder-for-hire counts, so he was sentenced under incorrect guidelines, the court found. “Maldonado-Passage hired two different hitmen on two different occasions, though his ‘end, goal, or purpose,’ was the same. Thus, the acts or transactions of the two counts shared a common criminal objective—Baskin’s murder,” the court said. “The district court erred by not grouping the two murder-for-hire counts.”