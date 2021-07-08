Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Scranton, PA

Matchcover collectors convention coming to Scranton

By Submit Letter To The Editor
Posted by 
Times Leader
Times Leader
 13 days ago
The 80th annual Rathkamp Matchcover Society convention will be held in Scranton in August.

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.

SCRANTON – Matchbook collectors from around the United States and Canada will gather in Scranton Aug. 8 through Aug. 13 as the 80th annual Rathkamp Matchcover Society convention will be held at the our Points Sheraton Hotel.

“After a hard year of COVID quarantine, we’re delighted to gather in Scranton this year,” RMS President Nancy Smith said. “The hotel has been instrumental in helping us navigate safe protocols and bring our organization to the city as travel and social gatherings re-open.”

RMS is the national organization of matchcover collectors. It was founded in 1940 by a group of collectors who met at the 1940 World’s Fair and later named for founding member Henry Rathkamp.

The convention brings together collectors from all over the United States and Canada to buy, sell and swap matchbook covers, matchboxes and historic match-related items.

“Because matches record every aspect of history and culture, they offer something for everyone, and collecting them is an ideal hobby for anyone who appreciates history and advertising design,” says William Gigantino, convention co-chair and longtime collector. “I welcome collectors of anything to come check us out. Collectors of railroad memorabilia, breweriana, military and political history, sports, entertainment, even those studying graphic design, can find fascinating and beautiful matchcovers to pique their interest and enhance their collections. There’s no end to it.”

The RMS convention will have four days of auctions, and a dealers’ room of collectors selling and trading their surplus and duplicate matchcovers. The convention also keeps four or more tables well-stocked with piles of free covers for attendees to sift through, looking for treasures to add to their collections.

“Matches are inspirational eye-candy and a designer’s delight,” said Greg Wolf, a professional graphic designer and RMS first vice president. “Collectors display specially prepared framed exhibits and compete for awards which are presented at the Friday night banquet. Many of these are true works of art and give collectors a chance to show off many rare and culturally significant items.”

“Once considered the third most popular collectible, after coins and stamps, the advent of disposable lighters and anti-smoking laws, greatly curtailed the availability of ‘free-range’ matches,” explains nationally recognized collector and marketing expert Richard Greene. “But because of their effectiveness as an advertising medium, and enduring popularity as a keepsake, high-end bars and restaurants are leading a resurgence of new matches. The entertainment and casino industries still produce plenty of matches, and the recent legalization of medical and recreational marijuana is generating a new growing category for match collectors.

“Because estates and many aging collectors who amassed huge collections during the heyday of matches are liquidating, it’s a great time to enter the hobby. Many senior collectors are very generous with covers and information, especially toward young people who show an interest. They’re eager to see their collections carry on as a legacy to the hobby.”

The Rathkamp Matchcover Society is 501c3 nonprofit organization comprised of 20 regional and 10 topical affiliate clubs.

Topical clubs include collectors of casino, pin-up or girlie, tobacco and other specific kinds of matches. Most collectors belong to more than one club and collect more than a single category. They conduct hobby business online, and through the mail.

Many of these specialty clubs hold meetings at the RMS convention, so collectors who are geographically spread out can meet and greet each other at least once a year.

For more information, visit the RMS website, www.matchcover.org.

Comments / 0

Times Leader

Times Leader

2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
453K+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Opinion and more from the Wilkes-Barre Times Leader.

 https://www.timesleader.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Scranton, PA
Scranton, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Scranton, PA
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Restaurants#Auction#Graphic Design#Advertising#Art#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Arts
News Break
Auctions
News Break
Sports
Related
Scranton, PAScranton Times

Farmers market opens in Scranton

Scranton’s Co-Operative Farmers Market kicked off its 82nd season Friday at the open-air facility at 900 Barring Ave. The market is open every Monday, Wednesday and Friday from noon to 6 p.m. until the day before Thanksgiving. The market includes direct-from-the-farm products, plus occasional special extras like music, cooking demos and food preservation tips.
Rochester, MNPost-Bulletin

Collectors seek gnomes on the roam

We see these little folks in gardens, popping up in antique malls, gift shops, craft and vendor shows, flea markets, thrift shops, travel ads, and more. They're known as gnomes!. The word "gnome" is said to come from the Latin word "gnomus," which is thought to possibly come from the...
Elliott County, KYthetrailblazeronline.net

Elliott Fiddlers convention returns

The Elliott County Fiddler’s Convention united musicians, old time music fans and luthiers for their second annual festival July 9 and 10 at the Little Sandy Lodge. Despite losing a year to the COVID-19 pandemic, the convention was back in full swing over the weekend with both local and distant talent. Bradford Harris attended the convention for the first time to share his work after beginning a career in banjo making a year and a half ago.
Luzerne County, PAPosted by
Times Leader

Rockin’ the River concert series returns Friday

WILKES-BARRE — Theodore Wampole, Executive Director of Visit Luzerne County, Tuesday said Friday’s return of the Rockin’ the River concert series will offer everyone the opportunity to once again experience the fun and happiness of 2019. “It’s great to have our award-winning concert series back where it belongs — on...
Visual Artnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Fascinating brick collector

Paul had it all. Visiting his barn reminded me of collecting stamps. Many boys of my vintage collected stamps. My collection was modest. Stamps were purloined from envelopes my father received from missionaries he knew. Otherwise my foreign stamps came from Mexico and Canada. A boy in school collected arrowheads....
Owensboro, KYOwensboro Messenger-Inquirer

Conventions returning to town this summer

Conventions are finally returning to Owensboro this year after 15 months of restrictions caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Last week, the Kentucky Water & Wastewater Operators Association was the first to gather at the Owensboro Convention Center after the restrictions were lifted on June 11. Adam Scott, member services director...
Scranton, PAMilton Daily Standard

American flags manufactured in Scranton

SCRANTON, Pa. (AP) — Betsy Ross would be impressed by this operation. Since 2016, the staff at North American Manufacturing on Barring Avenue has meticulously produced about 8,000 full-size American flags each year, which are sold to the Defense Logistics Agency and awarded to government retirees. The military-grade flags are...
Lock Haven, PALockhaven Express

Car collector’s delight

LOCK HAVEN — Clinton County this week rolls out the red carpet for a group of antique auto lovers. About 75 members of the Antique Automobile Club of America (AACA) are making Lock Haven home base for what organizers are calling their “Lost in the Woods” Vintage Tour. “We’re really...
Scranton, PApahomepage.com

Scranton Region’s 50th Anniversary Collector Car Show celebrates milestone year

SOUTH ABINGTON TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A car show celebrated a milestone year Sunday in Lackawanna County. The Scranton Region’s 50th Anniversary Collector Car Show took place today in Abington Executive Park in South Abington Township. The show started at 8 a.m. and went until 3 p.m. Sunday afternoon, showcasing many cars that haven’t been seen on the roads in years.
Lifestylenorthwestgeorgianews.com

Convention celebrates collectors of all things retro in Irwin

Jul. 11—Collin Scott's passion for movie props began small. He acquired his first movie prop, a replica of a revolver from the movie "Hellboy," in 2008. In the interim, the 31-year-old Irwin man has gone onto bigger movie memorabilia. He's built a replica of the famous "Ghostbusters" proton pack backpack used in the 1984 film and ultimately acquired a shiny silver DeLorean like the sleek 1982 sports car with the famous gull wings that became a time travel machine in 1985's "Back to the Future."
Shoppingthe-saleroom.com

Antiques, Fine Art & Collectors

Results for live webcast and timed auctions may not have been verified by the auctioneer. If you are in any doubt of the accuracy of the prices provided, please call the auction house to confirm. Lot 113. Salters brass Trade Spring Balance to weigh 30lb, Salters Improved circular brass spring...
Billings, MTPosted by
103.7 The Hawk

Stairsteps in the Rims? Billings Treasures Hidden in Plain Sight

I've lived in Billings for nearly 20 years and it wasn't until recently that I learned there is a large staircase carved into the Rimrocks. There are allegedly FIVE sets of stairs, but the nicest example is hidden in plain sight, just below the airport. My mind was blown when I found out about the staircase, thanks to a random meeting on Facebook.
Agriculturemodernfarmer.com

A Once-Forbidden Fruit Makes a Resurgence

Hudson Valley fruit farmer Greg Quinn and his then-fiancée Carolyn Blackwood had no prior experience in agriculture when they bought an old dairy farm in 1999. But the couple knew enough to focus on growing a profitable speciality crop. “I was looking for something other than the typical corn and...
Massachusetts StateBoston Globe

5 campgrounds in Massachusetts where you can skip the tent and book a cabin

We love camping: spending time outdoors, ending the day roasting marshmallows over a bonfire, gazing into a blanket of stars. There’s hiking and biking and swimming, and a good night’s sleep after a day filled with fresh air and activities. What we don’t like so much is hauling the gear, setting up the tent, sleeping on the ground. Our solution is to book a cabin. It doesn’t have to be fancy, just a roof over our heads and a bed to sleep in.
Charitiesmagbloom.com

Lotus Education & Arts Foundation Receives Indiana Arts Commission Grant

Editor’s note: The following is a press release from the Lotus Education & Arts Foundation. Bloom has republished it here with edits for style and clarity. On Monday, July 12, the Indiana Arts Commission (IAC) announced it has awarded $9,530 to the Lotus Education & Arts Foundation through the Arts Organization Support grant program.
Barry, ILJacksonville Journal Courier

Historic Pike settlement takes a major step toward national park status

BARRY — Efforts to recognize as part of the National Park Service the first town in the nation platted and registered by a Black man have taken a major step forward. New Philadelphia was an 80-acre town in Pike County founded in 1836; it was platted and legally registered by an African American man, Frank McWorter. Over the years, it has been blended in to the town of Barry.
Cartersville, GA365atlantatraveler.com

Exciting Exhibits Coming To The Booth Western Art Museum

Recognized as one of the great art museums in America and a Smithsonian-affiliated museum, the Booth Western Art Museum in Cartersville, Georgia, continues on the leading edge of innovation. The upcoming and current exhibits take art lovers behind the scenes and into the minds of the artists — from a...
Orange County, FLorlandoweekly.com

Sneaker Games Orlando comes to the Convention Center this weekend

Did that venerable viral video for "Shoes" pop into your head just now? No? Either way, Sneaker Games Orlando is taking over the Orange County Convention Center this weekend and will be proffering a veritable galaxy of footwear. Air Jordans, Yeezys, Foamposites and countless other brands will be yours for...

Comments / 0

Community Policy