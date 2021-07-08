Newburgh School District Announces Free Summer Meal Program
The Newburgh Enlarged School District has announced information about their summer meal program. So many students and children rely on free meals from their schools during the school year. But what happens when school is out for the summer? Parents and guardians don't suddenly have more resources to provide the meals. And the kids still need to eat. Luckily, one of the major school districts in the area just announced its free summer meal program.943litefm.com
