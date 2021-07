Good morning and Happy Friday to you and yours. Let’s run over some things to know before today flies by and we roll into the weekend. KSR has boots on the ground in North Augusta for the Nike EYBL Peach Jam, the biggest college basketball recruiting event of the summer. Jack Pilgrim is on site and following the UK coaching staff’s every move to see who they’re seeing while doing his own evaluating of the targets already on John Calipari’s big board. He’ll have some Peach Jam content later today, so come back to learn more about the 2022 class.