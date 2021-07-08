Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Saint Louis, MO

St. Louis Artist-Designed Mini Golf Return with 'Golf the Galleries' at the Sheldon

By Danny Wicentowski
RFT (Riverfront Times)
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMiniature golf with a big twist of creativity is back at the Sheldon Concert Hall and Art Galleries in the form of the fourth annual "Golf the Galleries." Tucked inside the gallery space at the Sheldon Galleries (3648 Washington Boulevard, St. Louis, 314-533-9900), each of the nine holes is designed by local artists. Players can putt their way through a series of colorful, bizarre and ludicrous creations, ranging from a giant chess board to an arrangement from Washington University designers featuring "humorous casts of their own heads on pedestals."

www.riverfronttimes.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Entertainment
City
Sheldon, MO
City
Washington, MO
State
Washington State
Local
Saint Louis, MO Entertainment
City
St. Louis, MO
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Saint Louis, MO
Local
Saint Louis, MO Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Miniature Golf#Mini Golf#Art Galleries#Washington University#Metrotix#Walk Ins
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Sports
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Visual Art
News Break
Chess
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Instagram
Related
Saint Louis, MOSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Made in St. Louis: Artist's Eerie Babies captivate buyers

When Alicia Schnell started making the ceramic planters, vases, toothbrush holders and home goods she aptly named Eerie Babies, it was almost as if she’d fallen down the rabbit hole that sidetracked little Alice eons ago. She entered a make-believe magical world of her own imagination in the midst of a very real pandemic in an upside down time.
El Paso, TXPosted by
95.5 KLAQ

Explore Downtown & Enjoy Playing Mini-Golf At The Barstool Open

The Downtown Barstool Open is usually held at the beginning of the year but was postponed due to the pandemic. Now it's back for some summertime fun. The Downtown Management District is bringing back the fun after the covid pandemic forced them to cancel their event at the beginning of the year. Now, the event has been moved up for those who have missed playing mini-golf in unconventional locations.
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Organizers show off designs for expanded St. Louis bicycle route

ST. LOUIS — Organizers of an expanded bicycle route through the city held an open house Wednesday to explain the plans for a two-lane path stretching 1.4 miles along Tower Grove Avenue and Vandeventer Avenue into the Forest Park Southeast neighborhood of St. Louis. Planning for the Tower Grove Connector...
Towson, MDtowson.edu

Alumni artist collective returns to TU to curate summer gallery show

“Novo Legado: Bmore Legends” at TU Holtzman MFA Gallery through July 24. This summer, two Towson University alumni have returned to campus to curate a gallery exhibition highlighting Baltimore’s vibrant artist community. “Novo Legado: Bmore Legends” is on view in the Holtzman MFA Gallery in the Center for the Arts...
Saint Louis, MObizjournals

St. Louis' largest web design firms

Largest St. Louis web design firms ranked by total number of websites designed. Information on The List was supplied by individual companies and company representatives through questionnaires and could not be independently verified by the St. Louis Business Journal. Local is defined as St. Louis, St. Charles, Lincoln, Warren, Franklin, Washington and Jefferson counties and the city of St. Louis in Missouri; and St. Clair, Madison, Jersey, Clinton, Calhoun, Macoupin, Bond and Monroe counties in Illinois. n/a = Not applicable or declined to disclose.
RFT (Riverfront Times)

Billy Corgan Is Bringing Wrestling Back to the Chase Park Plaza in St. Louis

Billy Corgan is bringing wrestling back to the Chase Park Plaza. Yes, that Billy Corgan. The Smashing Pumpkins singer has found ways to occupy his time since the crash-and-burn ending of the grunge era. In addition to continuing to work on music and spending time performing long-ass gigs in his Chicago-area tea shop, the frontman has also invested in wrestling. Big time.
Manhattan, NYt2conline.com

Pop-Up Pixar Inspired Mini Golf

Pixar Putt, the ultimate pop-up, open-air mini-golf experience will be arriving in Manhattan with tickets available for purchase now. Made up of 18 fun and interactive holes inspired by the stories, characters, and icons from some of Disney and Pixar’s most beloved films including Toy Story, The Incredibles, Monsters, Inc., Finding Nemo, Coco, A Bug’s Life, Wall-E, and Inside Out. Pixar Putt is set to take guests to infinity… and beyond!
RFT (Riverfront Times)

Steinberg Skating Rink in Forest Park Is Open for Roller Skating This Summer

We usually mark the end of winter in St. Louis by when Steinberg Skating Rink (400 Jefferson Drive) in Forest Park shuts down for the season. But since a rink this large and flat shouldn’t go to waste, you can now drop in with your rollerblades or roller skates and go for a spin in the summer breeze. You don’t even need to pay to book a time slot, either.
laduenews.com

St. Louis’ Duane Reed Gallery Hosts Dual Exhibition

The Duane Reed Gallery in St. Louis’ Central West End neighborhood is currently displaying works celebrating elemental balance by Ron Johnson and Kensuke Yamada, with the airiness of the former pleasantly counterbalancing the earthiness of the latter. Art devotees have slightly more than a week left to view the exhibition, which closes on July 17.
Harwich, MACape Cod Chronicle

‘Amazing’ Was The Word Describing Bud’s Mini Golf

HARWICH — Harwich has long been a seafaring town, and the nautical theme in the newly opened Bud’s Mini Golf, next to Bud’s Go Karts near the intersection of Route 28 and Sisson Road, reflects that maritime history. The course has been open since July 1. Owners Steve Gopoyan and...
RFT (Riverfront Times)

No Parties? Record Store Day 2021 in St. Louis Focuses on the Music

For most of its existence, Record Store Day has been an annual block party. Vinyl addicts and casual music fans alike swarm indie shops across the country every year, lining sidewalks or crowding the edges of temporary stages as live bands perform and pint-pouring beer reps circulate to keep the festivities going. It's an all-day mini-festival put on by the locally owned houses of musical worship so many of us adore. The lure of an influx of new albums, all dropping on the same day — and free concerts — has been both a boon to profits in a struggling industry and an opportunity for music-loving employees to mix with like-minded customers.
Saint Louis, MORFT (Riverfront Times)

The Best Events in St. Louis, July 14-18

Heading out? Here's where to go and what to do. 6 p.m. Wednesday, July 14 and Thursday, July 15. 31art Gallery, 3520 Hampton Avenue. Free to $110. Nothing says punk rock like paintings of punk rockers. Head over to 31 Art Gallery this week to celebrate the release of Punk Rock Paintbrushes' new book, The Insides of Artists Written By Outsiders. You won't find any Damaged Goods at this show, nor any Anarchy in the U.K. (OK, that one is a stretch), just fantastic punk-inspired art. Night one is a VIP event with limited tickets at $110. Night two opens the art exhibit free to the public. One Way or Another, you'll have to register at Eventbrite.com. Father-daughter punk rock pair Bent Duo will be there to Kick Out The Jams. Hey ho, you should go!
Golfbostonchildrensmuseum.org

Make Mini Golf

Help build a giant kid-created mini-golf course using cardboard and recycled materials. Then, try the whole course!. The Summer of Play - Rediscover the Joy and Wonder of Play. Join us for a Summer of Play at the Museum, a celebration of play and its intrinsic benefits for children. Make, create, explore, discover, play, and make a special memory for your Summer.
Saint Cloud, MNPosted by
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

This Whimsical Mini Golf Course is Straight Out of a Fairy Tale (and not far from St. Cloud)

When it comes to unique mini golf courses in Minnesota, the obvious one is Can Can Wonderland in St. Paul. Designed entirely by local artists and featuring arcade games, food, drinks and more it's no wonder Can Can Wonderland was recently named the "craziest" mini golf course in the world! But Can Can Wonderland isn't the only fun and unique mini golf course in Minnesota, and it's not the only one designed by local artists, either!
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Chingy, St. Louis hip-hop artist

The “Right Thurr” rapper performed at the venue for Super Jam in 2008 and 2010. “I remember having a show in Florida, and I also had Super Jam booked, and at the last minute I didn’t think we could find a flight to St. Louis, so we had to take a private jet and fly into St. Louis for Super Jam. Right when we got there, I ran into City Spud from St. Lunatics. He’d just got out (of prison in 2008). Before he got locked up, we were working on music. This was my first time seeing him after his release."
GolfTrendHunter.com

Golf Athlete Mini-Series

Discovery’s Golf Digest recently debuted 'A Round with Tiger: Celebrity Playing Lessons,' a new mini-series that features Tiger Woods and celebrity guests Jada Pinkett Smith, Dwyane Wade, and David Spade. The four-part series will discuss Tiger's personal life, including his adventures in fatherhood, and of course, golf. “Shooting this series...

Comments / 0

Community Policy