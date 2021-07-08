St. Louis Artist-Designed Mini Golf Return with 'Golf the Galleries' at the Sheldon
Miniature golf with a big twist of creativity is back at the Sheldon Concert Hall and Art Galleries in the form of the fourth annual "Golf the Galleries." Tucked inside the gallery space at the Sheldon Galleries (3648 Washington Boulevard, St. Louis, 314-533-9900), each of the nine holes is designed by local artists. Players can putt their way through a series of colorful, bizarre and ludicrous creations, ranging from a giant chess board to an arrangement from Washington University designers featuring "humorous casts of their own heads on pedestals."www.riverfronttimes.com
