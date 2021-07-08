Jersey Shore Man Indicted In DWI Crash, Seriously Injuring Toms River Woman, Prosecutor Says

William Andujar Photo Credit: Ocean County Prosecutor's Office

A 49-year-old Jersey Shore has been indicted in connection with a drunken driving crash that hospitalized another motorist last fall, authorities said.

William Andujar of the Whiting section of the Manchester Township was indicted by a county grand jury on Thursday for seriously injuring a driver from South Toms River after rear-ending her car, according to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer.

Andujar was indicted on charges of aggravated assault and assault by automobile for the crash in Berkeley Township, the prosecutor said.

At about 7 p.m. on Nov.2, 2020, Berkeley Township police were called to a two-car crash along West Pinewald Keswick Road.

An investigation by the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Vehicular Homicide Unit and Berkeley Township police found that Andujar, who was driving west in a 2010 Honda CRV, crashed into a 2003 Hyundai Elantra driven by Susan Ewing, 44, of South Toms River, from behind.

The impact allegedly forced both vehicles off the roadway into a wooded area. Ewing reportedly suffered serious injuries that she is still recovering from, Billhimer said on Thursday.

Andujar also was taken to Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune after the collision. Police obtained a search warrant to test his blood-alcohol level.

Laboratory results from the blood draw allegedly found Andujar had a Blood Alcohol Concentration of .129 percent at the time his blood was drawn, Billhimer said. State law presumes a motorist is over the legal limit to drive if their BAC is .08 or higher.

Andujar has been held in the Ocean County Jail ever since his arrest.

