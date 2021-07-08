Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ocean County, NJ

Jersey Shore Man Indicted In DWI Crash, Seriously Injuring Toms River Woman, Prosecutor Says

By Jon Craig
Posted by 
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 13 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Hqmhv_0arNcH0U00
William Andujar Photo Credit: Ocean County Prosecutor's Office

A 49-year-old Jersey Shore has been indicted in connection with a drunken driving crash that hospitalized another motorist last fall, authorities said.

William Andujar of the Whiting section of the Manchester Township was indicted by a county grand jury on Thursday for seriously injuring a driver from South Toms River after rear-ending her car, according to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer.

Andujar was indicted on charges of aggravated assault and assault by automobile for the crash in Berkeley Township, the prosecutor said.

At about 7 p.m. on Nov.2, 2020, Berkeley Township police were called to a two-car crash along West Pinewald Keswick Road.

An investigation by the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Vehicular Homicide Unit and Berkeley Township police found that Andujar, who was driving west in a 2010 Honda CRV, crashed into a 2003 Hyundai Elantra driven by Susan Ewing, 44, of South Toms River, from behind.

The impact allegedly forced both vehicles off the roadway into a wooded area. Ewing reportedly suffered serious injuries that she is still recovering from, Billhimer said on Thursday.

Andujar also was taken to Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune after the collision. Police obtained a search warrant to test his blood-alcohol level.

Laboratory results from the blood draw allegedly found Andujar had a Blood Alcohol Concentration of .129 percent at the time his blood was drawn, Billhimer said. State law presumes a motorist is over the legal limit to drive if their BAC is .08 or higher.

Andujar has been held in the Ocean County Jail ever since his arrest.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 0

Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
118K+
Followers
23K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield and New Haven Counties in Connecticut; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Essex, Hudson, Mercer, Morris, Passaic, Sussex and Union Counties in New Jersey; and Dutchess, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester in New York as well as Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York counties in Pennsylvania.

 https://dailyvoice.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Toms River, NJ
Manchester Township, NJ
Crime & Safety
City
Neptune Township, NJ
Berkeley Township, NJ
Crime & Safety
City
Berkeley Township, NJ
City
Whiting, NJ
Ocean County, NJ
Crime & Safety
Ocean County, NJ
Traffic
City
Manchester Township, NJ
County
Ocean County, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Dwi#Automobile#Jersey Shore Man Indicted#Dwi Crash#Honda#Hyundai#Bac
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Traffic Accidents
News Break
Traffic Violations
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Cars
Related
Ocean County, NJPosted by
Daily Voice

Toms River Man Admits Robbing Local Bank

A Toms River man admitted robbing a local bank in 2019, authorities said Wednesday. Patrick Callahan, 47, passed a note to the teller at the Chase Bank on Route 37 around 3:30 p.m. Dec. 31, 2019, saying he had a gun and then left with $1,000, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer said.
Posted by
Daily Voice

New Details Emerge On Hit-Run Long Island Crash That Critically Injured Pedestrian

Police have released new details about a hit-and-run crash that critically injured a pedestrian who was crossing a Long Island street. Investigators said on Wednesday, July 21 that they have determined that the vehicle that hit a pedestrian in Hempstead shortly before 10 p.m. on Saturday, July 10, was a newer model Jeep Cherokee that was dark in color, the Nassau County Police Department said.
Somerset County, NJPosted by
Daily Voice

Teen Boy Charged With Attempted Carjacking At Somerset County Condo Complex

A teen boy was arrested for an attempted carjacking at a condominium complex in Somerset County last month, authorities said. A 38-year-old resident of the Polo Hills condominium complex in Far Hills told police that the 16-year-old boy entered her garage, brandished a knife, and demanded the keys to her car around 9:20 p.m on June 10, according to Somerset County Prosecutor Michael H. Robertson.
Orange County, NYPosted by
Daily Voice

Area Man Accused Of Grabbing Woman, Exposing Himself, State Police Say

State Police arrested an area man for allegedly exposing himself to women and then touching them without consent and masturbating in public. The Orange County resident was arrested after a woman and her husband called state police to report that an unknown man grabbed the woman as he walked by and then exposed himself around 10 p.m. on Sunday, July 18, in Kiryas Joel, said Trooper Steven Nevel.
Morris County, NJPosted by
Daily Voice

Off-Duty Morris County Cop Chases Down Routine Shoplifter Found With Nearly $8K In Stolen Items

An off-duty Morris County police officer chased down an alleged routine shoplifter who ran into the woods after he was found with nearly $8,000 in stolen merchandise. Police in Mansfield received a call from an off-duty officer from Roxbury who recognized a 34-year-old Middletown, NY man wanted out of several jurisdictions for high dollar thefts on July 16, the department said.
Westchester County, NYPosted by
Daily Voice

Suspect Nabbed In Fatal Westchester Hit-Run Crash

New York State Police have arrested a hit-and-run driver who allegedly left the scene of a crash in Westchester County that killed a motorcyclist. Cesar L. Zapata Ramirez, age 28, of the Bronx, was arrested on Tuesday, July 20, for leaving the scene of the crash on I-87 in Yonkers, said Trooper Tara McCormick.
Newark, NJPosted by
Daily Voice

Police Probe Deadly Shooting Of Woman In Newark

Police in Essex County are investigating after a woman was fatally struck by gunfire in Newark Tuesday night, authorities said. Leeana Cottle, 21, of Newark was shot on the 200 block of South 10th Street around 11:30 p.m, according to Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens, II, and Newark Public Safety Director Brian A. O’Hara.
Suffolk County, NYPosted by
Daily Voice

20-Year-Old Indicted For Shooting Two Outside Main Street Restaurant In Suffolk

A 20-year-old identified as a gang member has been indicted for attempted murder for allegedly shooting two men outside a popular Long Island restaurant. Ethan Ladd is also charged with two counts of first-degree assault, one count of first-degree criminal use of a firearm, and one count of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, according to Suffolk County District Attorney Timothy Sini.
Ocean County, NJPosted by
Daily Voice

Prosecutor: Jersey Shore Couple Dealing Opioids Busted With More Than 40,000 Pills

More than 40,000 pills were discovered in the home of a Jersey Shore couple arrested this week in a statewide opioid distribution scheme, authorities announced on Wednesday. Jason Maxson, 50, and Laurie Maxson, 51 -- who are married -- used their Barnegat home to store and distribute pain medication across New Jersey, according to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer.

Comments / 0

Community Policy