Will Stephen Thompson Make a Statement at UFC 264?

By Haran Naresh
combatpress.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile the eyes of the MMA world will be focused on Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier on Saturday evening, the UFC 264 co-headliner also provides quite the dose of intrigue. In that co-main event, Stephen ”Wonderboy” Thompson takes on Gilbert Burns. UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman does not have a deserving challenger at this time, therefore this weekend’s contest appears to be an opportunity for Thompson to stake his claim for a title shot.

combatpress.com

