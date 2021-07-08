Will Stephen Thompson Make a Statement at UFC 264?
While the eyes of the MMA world will be focused on Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier on Saturday evening, the UFC 264 co-headliner also provides quite the dose of intrigue. In that co-main event, Stephen ”Wonderboy” Thompson takes on Gilbert Burns. UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman does not have a deserving challenger at this time, therefore this weekend’s contest appears to be an opportunity for Thompson to stake his claim for a title shot.combatpress.com
