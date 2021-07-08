GOP PAC Sues State AGs Over Probes Into Organization

WinRed Inc., a political action committee backing Republican Party candidates, sued the state AGs of Connecticut, Maryland, Minnesota and New York Wednesday in Minnesota District Court. The suit, filed by Winthrop & Weinstine and Holtzman Vogel Baran Torchinsky & Josefiak, arises from state investigations into WinRed’s organization, leadership and solicitation practices. The suit contends that the Federal Election Campaign Act strips the AGs of authority to investigate WinRed and seeks an injunction that blocks the defendants from probing WinRed’s campaign-fundraising activities or bringing deceptive practice actions. The case is 0:21-cv-01575, WinRed Inc. v. Ellison et al.