Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

GOP PAC Sues State AGs Over Probes Into Organization

By ALM Staff
Law.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWinRed Inc., a political action committee backing Republican Party candidates, sued the state AGs of Connecticut, Maryland, Minnesota and New York Wednesday in Minnesota District Court. The suit, filed by Winthrop & Weinstine and Holtzman Vogel Baran Torchinsky & Josefiak, arises from state investigations into WinRed’s organization, leadership and solicitation practices. The suit contends that the Federal Election Campaign Act strips the AGs of authority to investigate WinRed and seeks an injunction that blocks the defendants from probing WinRed’s campaign-fundraising activities or bringing deceptive practice actions. The case is 0:21-cv-01575, WinRed Inc. v. Ellison et al.

www.law.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
State
Maryland State
State
Connecticut State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pac#Ags#Gop#Probes Into Organization#Winred Inc#Minnesota District Court#Winthrop Weinstine#Ellison Et Al#Law Com Radar
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
Related
Congress & Courtstennesseestar.com

Federal Judge Denies Arizona Attorney General’s Petition for Federal Government to Complete Deportations Within Required 90 Days

U.S. District Court Judge Susan Bolton denied Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich’s request to require timely deportations from federal authorities. Federal law states that authorities must deport illegal immigrants within 90 days. In the ruling, issued last Wednesday, Bolton conceded that the law does require deportations within 90 days at...
Florida StatePosted by
Axios

"Make America Florida": PAC seizes on GOP's love of the Sunshine State

Among the slew of signs seen at the Sarasota rally on Saturday headlined by former President Trump was the following, which caught our eye: "Make America Florida." State of play: Turns out, that's the name of a new political action committee, per Florida Politics. The PAC was registered with the Federal Elections Commission on April 2.
Missouri StatePosted by
FOX2Now

Missouri treasurer sues secretary of state over amendment

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Missouri treasurer is suing the Missouri secretary of state over a proposed constitutional amendment. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick on Monday sued fellow Republican Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft. Fitzpatrick is suing over a proposed constitutional amendment that would change how...
Kentucky Statewkms.org

Kentucky Hemp Association Sues State Over Delta-8

The Kentucky Hemp Association is suing the state following a series of police raids, arguing a THC product derived from hemp known as Delta-8 is legal. Delta-8 is almost identical to Delta-9 THC, the main psychoactive compound in marijuana, and induces a similar, but milder “high” in users. Back in...
Nevada StateFox5 KVVU

Nevada attorney general joins lawsuit against Google for alleged antitrust violations

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada's attorney general has joined 37 other attorneys general to file a lawsuit against Google claiming antitrust violations. The suit alleges exclusionary conduct relating to the Google Play Store for Android mobile devices and Google Billing. It is the newest suit claiming that the company engages in anticompetitive and unfair business practices.
Ohio StateRegister Citizen

ACLU sues Ohio GOP lawmakers over redistricting records

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The American Civil Liberties Union of Ohio filed a lawsuit seeking redistricting records of Republican lawmakers' efforts to redraw the state’s congressional and legislative districts. The lawsuit, filed Tuesday, claims House GOP lawmakers, including Speaker Bob Cupp and Rep. Bill Seitz, have refused to respond to...
U.S. Politicswbap.com

GOP Seeks IG Probe of COVID Unemployment Fraud

Over 30 Republican congressmen have sent a letter to the Department of Labor’s Office of the Inspector General requesting information into COVID-19 related unemployment fraud that could be in the hundreds of billions of dollars. “The Department of Labor must be thoroughly audited,” Rep. Doug Lamborn, R-Colo., wrote in a...
Public Safetyklif.com

Michigan AG, State Police to Probe People Who Made Election Fraud Claims

Michigan’s attorney general agreed to investigate individuals who might have personally profited off election fraud claims, the Washington Examiner reported Thursday. The Republican-led state Senate Oversight Committee recommended an investigation as part of its recent report examining and refuting allegations of widespread voter fraud during the 2020 election, the Examiner reported.
Salem, ORRegister Citizen

Recall effort of state GOP leader over not walking out fails

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — A push by gun rights supporters to recall one of Oregon’s top Republicans has come up short. Oregon Public Broadcasting reports as of the 5 p.m. deadline Tuesday, a campaign to recall Senate Republican Leader Fred Girod had not turned in any signatures, according to the Secretary of State’s Office.
PoliticsBowling Green Daily News

State worker unions sue Lamont over return to office order

State employee union leaders are suing to stop Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont's order to have workers return to the office now that much of the state has emerged from the pandemic, accusing him of violating prior telework agreements reached with the unions and ignoring the benefits of having people work from home.
Pennsylvania StateLaw.com

Energy Company Challenges Pennsylvania Jurisdiction For Natural Gas Act Claims

Saul Ewing Arnstein & Lehr filed an environmental lawsuit Wednesday in Pennsylvania Middle District Court against the Pennsylvania Environmental Hearing Board and other defendants. The complaint was filed on behalf of natural gas company Adelphia Gateway, which seeks a declaration that the U.S. Court of Appeals under the Natural Gas Act supersedes the jurisdiction of the state hearing board to approve an Adelphia pipeline project. The case is 1:21-cv-01241, Adelphia Gateway, LLC v. Pennsylvania Environmental Hearing Board.
ElectionsBismarck Tribune

North Dakota GOP denounces lawmaker recall campaign

North Dakota's Republican Party opposes a recall effort targeting a state GOP lawmaker. Party Chairman Perrie Schafer in a statement Tuesday said, "This frivolous and unserious effort is a distraction from the important work that we are undertaking as a Party. "Although I believe that we ought to have vigorous...
Advocacysandiegouniontribune.com

Tennessee immigrant youth shelter sues state over suspension

A group that runs a Tennessee shelter for unaccompanied immigrant youth has sued the state over its decision to suspend the facility’s license after an employee was arrested following abuse allegations. Baptiste Group filed the lawsuit Tuesday in Davidson County Chancery Court, claiming the state violated due process protections while...
Frankfort, KYWTVQ

Latest GOP-Democrat spat in state over possible conflict

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – The latest political theatrics between the state’s Republican and Democratic parties took another turn Thursday with Democrats saying Republicans should checks their facts before firing off accusatory press releases. In a press release Thursday morning, the Republican Party of Kentucky raised questions about the behavior of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy