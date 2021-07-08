Cancel
Minnesota State

Report: Drought Worsened Across Much of Minnesota

By Andy Brownell
106.9 KROC
106.9 KROC
 13 days ago
Cover picture for the article

UNDATED (KROC-AM News) - Over 90 percent of Minnesota is experiencing at least moderate drought conditions and close to 40 percent is now in severe drought. The updated U.S. Drought Monitor Report issued today by the National Weather Service, which does not factor in the rain that fell across the state on Tuesday, shows the ongoing drought expanded significantly since the previous update a week ago to cover almost 93 percent of Minnesota. It reported last week that only about 11 percent of Minnesota was experiencing severe drought conditions, which have since expanded to cover most of the west half of the state.

106.9 KROC

106.9 KROC

Rochester, MN
106.9 KROC plays the best hit music and delivers the latest local news, information, and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.

