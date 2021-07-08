New Chubbuck City Hall building almost ready to open

CHUBBUCK, Idaho (KIFI) - Chubbuck city officials will spend this week and next packing their bags.

The new city hall building is almost complete, and city leaders hope to start moving in on July 15 and July 16.

The city says they are going to try to be open for business out of the new building on July 19.

"I'm just tickled with the organization we have to get us moved over there," Chubbuck Mayor Kevin England said. "We are going to do that in a two day period. We have our technical people, particularly that was probably the one place we were concerned. We want to make sure that everything can truly go live on the morning of the 19th."

As soon as the move is complete to the new building, the current City Hall in Chubbuck will be remodeled to house the Chubbuck Police Department.

