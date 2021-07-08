Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Marion, MA

Boo Boo the bear, a South Shore internet sensation, killed in crash on I-195 near Marion

Patriot Ledger
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMARION — Boo Boo, a black bear thought to be about 3 years old, has died after he was hit by a private medical transport van on Interstate 195 in Marion. Fish and Wildlife Southeastern District Supervisor Jason Zimmer said he went to the scene of the crash, June 24, after learning of it in a round-about way and spent some of that day searching for Boo Boo. He suspected the bear was severely injured based on how much damage he caused to the car that hit him.

www.patriotledger.com

Comments / 1

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Marion, MA
Crime & Safety
City
Middleborough, MA
City
Brookline, MA
City
Lakeville, MA
City
Taunton, MA
Marion, MA
Lifestyle
State
South Dakota State
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
City
Worcester, MA
Local
Massachusetts Lifestyle
City
Marshfield, MA
Local
Massachusetts Pets & Animals
City
Marion, MA
Marion, MA
Accidents
Local
Massachusetts Accidents
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bears#South Shore#South Coast#Accident#The Douglas Start Forest
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Animals
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Accidents
News Break
Pets
Related
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

CBO: Key debt limit date likely in October or November

The Congressional Budget Office (CBO) on Wednesday forecasted that the Treasury Department would most likely run out of cash in October or November absent congressional action on the debt limit. The estimate comes as Republicans are saying they won't help Democrats to raise the debt ceiling and suggests that lawmakers...
SoccerNBC News

U.S. women's soccer team falls to Sweden in Olympic opener

The U.S. women's soccer team was routed in its Olympic opener Wednesday by Sweden, the same opponent that knocked it out of the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games. The Swedish team beat the Americans 3-0, a devastating start for the reigning World Cup champions. The team had not lost a match since January 2019, but Wednesday's stunning upset before an empty stadium snapped that 44-game streak.
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Israel vows to ‘act aggressively’ against Ben & Jerry’s

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s prime minister vowed Tuesday to “act aggressively” against the decision by Ben & Jerry’s to stop selling its ice cream in Israeli-occupied territories, as the country’s ambassador to the U.S. urged dozens of state governors to punish the company under anti-boycott laws. The strong reaction reflected...

Comments / 1

Community Policy