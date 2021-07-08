Despite some rain, Sheila E dazzles at Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre

During the 1980s and 1990s, Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis were the hottest dance and urban-pop producers and songwriters. They innovated a distinct sound that married funk, soul, disco, and the neon-lit synthpop of the 1980s. Emerging from the constellation of music stars from Prince’s Minneapolis sound, Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis were members of the fabulous funk band, the Time. The duo crafted some of the most enduring pop and R&B hits of the 1980s and ’90s, working with artists like Alexander O’Neal, Cherrelle, New Edition, Mary J. Blige, Usher, even the Human League and Pia Zadora. Their most famous and most acclaimed work was with Janet Jackson. First joining her in 1986 for her classic album Control, Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis embarked on a remarkably consistent and successful streak with Jackson, writing and producing her hit, multi-platinum albums, and gold-selling hit records.