Despite some rain, Sheila E dazzles at Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre

Detroit Free Press
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUnder threat of rain as severe thunderstorms pounded parts of the metro region, dynamic singer-percussionist Sheila Escovedo, known worldwide as Sheila E., performed to an enthusiastic crowd Wednesday night at the Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre, kicking off the venue's 2021 Wednesday Jazzy Nights series. Despite the weather experienced in nearby areas,...

