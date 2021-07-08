Lakers assistant coach Lionel Hollins a candidate for Trail Blazers’ lead assistant opening
The Los Angeles Lakers rarely dealt with coaching changes after winning the NBA championship last year, but this offseason has involved plenty of shuffling on the bench. Los Angeles first dealt with coaching movement this offseason after former assistant coach Jason Kidd departed his position in L.A. to become the next head coach of the Dallas Mavericks, the franchise that drafted him and where he later won a ring with in 2011.www.lakers365.com
