Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Lakers assistant coach Lionel Hollins a candidate for Trail Blazers’ lead assistant opening

By Yahoo! Sports
lakers365.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Los Angeles Lakers rarely dealt with coaching changes after winning the NBA championship last year, but this offseason has involved plenty of shuffling on the bench. Los Angeles first dealt with coaching movement this offseason after former assistant coach Jason Kidd departed his position in L.A. to become the next head coach of the Dallas Mavericks, the franchise that drafted him and where he later won a ring with in 2011.

www.lakers365.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jason Kidd
Person
Lionel Hollins
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coaching#Nba Championship#Trail Blazers#The Los Angeles Lakers#The Dallas Mavericks
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NBA Teams
Portland Trail Blazers
NBA Teams
Dallas Mavericks
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Magic Johnson Has 1 Star Player In Mind For The Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers were served a first-round exit at the hands of the Phoenix Suns earlier this postseason. And with both LeBron James and Anthony Davis battling injury issues, the 2020 NBA champions certainly weren’t looking capable of making a title-defending run. This loss for LA marked the start...
NBAPosted by
Lakers Daily

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar reveals his favorite big man in the NBA

Los Angeles Lakers legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar indicated in a new interview that among current players, his favorite big man is Lakers forward Anthony Davis. Abdul-Jabbar, who helped lead the Lakers to five NBA titles from 1975 to 1989, offered his comments about Davis in connection with the Hall of Famer’s appearance on the cover of NBA 2K22’s 75th Anniversary Edition.
NBAPosted by
Lakers Daily

Shaquille O’Neal offers incredible compliment to Giannis Antetokounmpo: ‘It’s only one Superman now and that’s you’

Los Angeles Lakers legend Shaquille O’Neal gave Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo some major props in a couple of recent posts shared to Instagram. O’Neal published the posts after Antetokounmpo’s Bucks won the 2021 NBA Finals on Tuesday night in Milwaukee. O’Neal knows a thing or two about winning championships....
NBAlakers365.com

NBA Rumors: Lakers Expected To Search For ‘Potential Pathways’ To Reacquiring Lonzo Ball

This offseason should be an interesting one for the Los Angeles Lakers as after a disappointing first-round postseason exit, changes to the roster are expected to be made. Two things that the Lakers will be looking for are shooting and playmaking in order to take some of the load off LeBron James. One player who fits both of those skillsets is someone who Lakers fans are very familiar with: New Orleans Pelicans point guard Lonzo Ball.
NBAlakers365.com

How the Lakers can sign Lonzo Ball

The Lakers currently have $110.2 million on their books for the 2021-22 season, which only accounts for the guaranteed salaries of five players — Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Anthony Davis, Marc Gasol, LeBron James and Kyle Kuzma — and Luol Deng's cap hold. If Montrezl Harrell opts into the the $9.7 million player option in his contract, that number will jump to just over $120 million, which is $8 million more than the projected salary cap for the 2021-22 season.
NBAlakers365.com

Report: Lakers unlikely destination for 76ers’ Ben Simmons

Joel Embiid dropped numerous phenomenal performances despite a knee injury, but the fingers pointed to Ben Simmons for his reluctance to shoot the ball and achieve more with his skills. ers head coach Doc Rivers has openly said he wants Simmons to return, but it looks like Philadelphia is keen on moving on and are seeking an All-Star caliber player in return. Apparently, the Los Angeles Lakers don't meet the 76ers' desires.
NBAlakers365.com

The Los Angeles Lakers Offseason Outlook

So, the Lakers have a problem. Not a big problem, sure, but a problem nonetheless. They don't have any cap space entering this offseason (the projected salary cap is $112.3 million and the Lakers have about $115 million committed in guaranteed salaries, factoring in LeBron, AD, Kuzma, KCP, Gasol, 22nd Pick, McKinnie, and Deng's dead salary that is literally dead weight right now).
NBAPosted by
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Big Lakers Offseason Rumors

The Los Angeles Lakers know that their championship window with LeBron James and Anthony Davis will shut sooner than later. The team had a pretty glaring need for better point guard play this past season, and will reportedly have their eyes on some huge prizes at that position this summer.
NBAlakers365.com

Lakers News: LeBron James Celebrates Premiere Of ‘Space Jam: A New Legacy"

Even LeBron James was eliminated from the playoffs for the first time in his career, the Los Angeles Lakers superstar is still enjoying his summer. James has been busy the past few weeks drumming up the hype for his upcoming movie, "Space Jam: A New Legacy. Several clips and videos have been made their round online, while James is also set to be featured in the video game Fortnite.
NBAlakers365.com

The Lakers reportedly want a playmaker so LeBron James and Anthony Davis can play more at power forward and center

But with a full offseason to recover, it sounds like both he and James might be more open to playing their most effective positions in the future, and that the Lakers are constructing their roster with that context in mind. How do we know this? Well, during his latest dispatch on the current trade rumors surrounding Ben Simmons, legendary NBA insider Marc Stein reported on his Substack (subscribe here!
NBAlakers365.com

Lakers Rumors: LAL Looking for ‘Difference-Making Playmaker’ Alongside LeBron, Davis

The Los Angeles Lakers are reportedly determined to find a "difference-making playmaker" to pair with LeBron James and Anthony Davis. Marc Stein reported the Lakers want James and Davis to spend more time at the 4 and 5, respectively, next season and need someone to lead the offense for that plan to work. The subtext: The Lakers want someone better than impending free agent Dennis Schroder, who was supposed to be filling that role last season.
NBAlakers365.com

I would love to see Lonzo Ball get a chance to redeem himself in L.A.; it would work out - Skip Bayless I UNDISPUTED

The Lakers might be on the verge of bringing back Lonzo Ball to Los Angeles. According to a recent report, the Lakers want a playmaker to free up LeBron James and Anthony Davis more. The player they have in sight is restricted free agent Lonzo Ball, who the Lakers traded away for AD two years ago. Skip Bayless explains why it 'would do more good to his heart than others know' if Lonzo reunites with LeBron and the Lakers. He also breaks down how he would fit back home in L.A.
NBAlakers365.com

Lakers News: Giannis Antetokounmpo Joins Shaquille O’Neal In Exclusive Statistical Group

During the 2021 NBA Finals, Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo became the first player since former Los Angeles Lakers center Shaquille O'Neal to record at least 40 points and 10 rebounds in back-to-back games. O'Neal accomplished the feat during the 2000 NBA Finals when he recorded 43 points and 19 rebounds in Game 1 and followed it up with 40 points and 24 rebounds in Game 2.
NBAlakers365.com

Lakers Video: LeBron James Makes Appearance On Jimmy Kimmel Live

It has been quite an eventful offseason for Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James with the release of "Space Jam: A New Legacy" coming this weekend. James has made his fair share of rounds in order to promote the new movie, which is set to hit theatres and HBO Max on July 16. Not only that, he is keeping a close eye on his good friend Chris Paul as he attempts to secure a ring for both himself and the Phoenix Suns franchise in the 2021 NBA Finals.
NBAlakers365.com

This Day In Lakers History: Shaquille O’Neal Traded To Heat For Lamar Odom, Caron Butler, Brian Grant

It is no secret that O'Neal and Bryant did not get along for most of it and after the Lakers lost to the Detroit Pistons in the 2004 NBA Finals, their relationship reached a point where they could no longer play together and the Lakers prioritized keeping Bryant, so O'Neal was traded to Miami. The Lakers did receive some solid pieces back in the deal as they acquired Lamar Odom, Caron Butler, Brian Grant and a future first-round pick, who turned into Jordan Farmar.
NBAlakers365.com

Lakers News: Kevin Durant Includes LeBron James & Anthony Davis In NBA 2K22 Starting Lineup

It had seemed to be a foregone conclusion that a clash of the titans would take place between the Los Angeles Lakers and Brooklyn Nets in the 2021 NBA Finals. After all, the Lakers were coming off a title run led by the efforts of LeBron James and Anthony Davis. This spurred the Nets to bring in some star power of their own by forming a trio of Kevin Durant, James Harden and Kyrie Irving.
NBAlakers365.com

Lakers Rumors: Greg St. Jean Joining Jason Kidd’s Staff On Mavericks

After a pair of successful seasons, Los Angeles Lakers head coach Frank Vogel will have some new coaches on his staff for the 2021-22 season. The big loss is Jason Kidd, who was Vogel's lead assistant the last two years but was recently hired to be the head coach of the Dallas Mavericks. The Lakers have already found a replacement for Kidd, however, hiring David Fizdale as an assistant, which brings a ton of experience as well as a close relationship with LeBron James to the bench.
NBAlakers365.com

Lakers checking trade market interest for Kyle Kuzma

It comes at a time when there are rumors Kuzma is as good as gone in L.A. Kuzma was selected by the Lakers in the first round of the 2017 NBA Draft, and is currently the longest-tenured player on the roster. He signed a three-year, $40 million contract with the team last December. It's unclear what L.A. could be looking for in return if Kuzma is dealt, though reports suggest they're searching for shooting and playmaking this offseason — two things Kuzma has struggled with.
NBAlakers365.com

Ice Cube: If Damian Lillard Wants A Championship He Should Join The Lakers

Every offseason it feels like the Los Angeles Lakers are being brought up as potential landing spots for big-name players. That especially is the case after the team has a disappointing finish to the season such as this year's first-round exit and the biggest name being brought up this offseason is Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard. Lillard has been mentioned as a potential player who could be on the move after some apparent offseason issues with the Blazers.

Comments / 0

Community Policy