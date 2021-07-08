Cancel
O-T Fagbenle says it’s ‘pretty surreal’ starring in ‘Black Widow’

By Nicki Gostin
Page Six
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleO-T Fagbenle can’t quite believe he’s part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. “It was a pretty surreal thing,” the English actor, 40, who plays Rick Mason in the eagerly awaited “Black Widow,” tells Page Six. “And to be honest, I’m not even entirely sure it’s completely sunk in yet. “I’m...

pagesix.com

