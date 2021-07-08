Suspect in Thursday morning drive-by shooting still at large

(Scott Olson/Getty Images)

(LINCOLN, Neb.) Lincoln authorities are searching for the suspect in a Thursday morning drive-by shooting after the two victims reported the incident while transporting themselves to the hospital, KLKN Lincoln reported.

The call came shortly after 12:30 a.m. in which two victims, ages 21 and 24, told police they were taking themselves to the hospital after being shot in their home near 66th Street and Park Crest Court, just east of Holmes Lake.

Both victims sustained non-life-threatening injuries in the shooting Lincoln police believe to be a targeted incident.

The suspect in the shooting is still at large, though authorities said there is no immediate danger to the public.

If you have any information regarding this drive-by shooting, you are encouraged to contact the Lincoln Police Department at 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.