DOOM Eternal has just launched its July 8 update to Battlemode, so here’s everything that’s been changed and added with this update! As this is just following the colossal update that is the next-gen update for DOOM Eternal, there isn’t a huge amount to talk about this time around. This update mainly focuses around balance changes for Battlemode, tweaking various characters the team believes to be a bit too strong or weak at the moment. If you’re an avid player of Battlemode though, these changes are bound to matter a lot to you. As such, without further adieu, here’s everything that’s changed in DOOM Eternal’s July 8 Battlemode update!