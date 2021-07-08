Red Flag Warning issued for Modoc County Except for the Surprise Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-08 14:14:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-08 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Modoc County Except for the Surprise Valley; Siskiyou County from the Cascade Mountains East and South to Mt Shasta RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING FOR STRONG GUSTY WIND WITH LOW RH FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 284 285...624 AND 625 * Impacts: Strong, gusty wind with low relative humidity and high fire danger will likely contribute to a significant spread of new and existing fires. * Affected area: - In Northern CA...Eastern FWZ 284 and all of FWZ 285. - In South Central OR...Most of FWZ 624 and most of the southeastern half of FWZ 625. * Wind: Southwest this afternoon becoming northwest late afternoon into early this evening at 10 to 20 mph with gusts 20 to 35 mph. * Humidity: 4 to 14 percent. * Additional Details: This warning includes the Bootleg and Juniper wildfires. The air mass will also be dry and unstable above the surface leading to a low to moderate probability of plume dominated growth of new and existing fires. * View the hazard area in detail at: https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD Precautionary/preparedness actions Familiarize yourself with your evacuation plan. Where will you go? How will you get there? Who will you call to let others know your are safe? Visit ready.gov/wildfires for more information. A Red Flag Warning does not mean there is a fire. It means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now or will shortly. These conditions promote rapid spread of fire which may become life threatening. Evacuate if ordered to, or if a fire threatens.