Oscar Isaac and Jessica Chastain Promise Marital Drama in HBO's Scenes From a Marriage Trailer

By Lyra Hale
The wildly talented Oscar Isaac and Jessica Chastain are taking us down the ups and downs of marriage in the official teaser trailer for Scenes From a Marriage. For some, it might seem a little too close to Marriage Story starring Adam Driver and Scarlett Johansson, but personally, I’m down for exploring an updated version of the 1973 Swedish miniseries this limited series is based on.

The Mary Sue

The Mary Sue

