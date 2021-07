MIAMI GARDENS (CBSMiami) – Miami Dolphins training camp is just around the corner but this year, it’ll look and feel a lot different for both the players and the fans who come out to support the team. That’s because the Dolphins are training in a brand new, state-of-the-art training facility built right next to Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, instead of their old facility at Nova Southeastern University in Davie, their home for nearly the last three decades. All of the top brass from the Dolphins organization was on hand Tuesday for the official ribbon cutting, including owner Steve Ross and...