‘Alaskan Bush People’ Stars Tour Their Alaska Homestead For First Time in 2015 Throwback

Sharp Yellowstone fans are gathering everything the show tells us about Wade Morrow – yet a whole lot still seems to be missing…. Will Yellowstone Season 4 fill in some of the Morrow gaps? Not likely, as Wade (Boots Sutherland) and his son Clint (Brent Walker) are *spoiler alert* very dead by the end of Season 3. Their story, however, was gripping while it lasted. Fans took to the rough & tumble, classic Western vibes of the Morrows like flies to honey. With such passion, though, (hopefully) comes a deeper understanding. And there’s a whole lot left for fans to ponder over when it comes to gruff patriarch Wade Morrow.