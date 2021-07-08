Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Alaska State

‘Alaskan Bush People’ Stars Tour Their Alaska Homestead For First Time in 2015 Throwback

By Amy Myers
Posted by 
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 13 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Back when the Alaskan Bush People actually lived in Alaska, the Browns pulled together to create a home that would suit the family of nine and fulfill patriarch, Billy Brown’s promise to his wife Ami. Previously, the family lived in a makeshift shelter, built from tarps and cords. They were in close quarters with each other, and with seven sons and two daughters, it was no longer enough. Using as much of the materials around them as they could, the family built the home of their dreams.

outsider.com

Comments / 4

Outsider.com

Outsider.com

132K+
Followers
15K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alaska State
Local
Alaska Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joanna Gaines
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Homestead#Weather#Browns
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
Related
TV & VideosPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ TV: Tate Dutton Actor Brecken Merrill Looks Grown Up as He Reveals Intense ‘Fun’ Workout in Series of New Pics

He may be tiny in our memories forever, but Yellowstone’s own Tate Dutton, Brecken Merrill, is growing like a weed! He’s even working out now!. “Started #muaythai today. It was a fun way to work up a sweat!” Merrill posts to his official Instagram. Within, we see the young star budding into a teenager and getting his Muay Thai on!
TV & VideosPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ TV: Set Decorator Carla Curry Praises Chief Joseph Ranch as ‘Heart of the Show’

“It’s All in the Details” says Yellowstone, and when it comes to the show’s real-life setting of historic Chief Joseph Ranch, it couldn’t be more true. In this excellent behind-the-scenes look from Season 3, Yellowstone set decorator Carla Curry and her team “focus on the details to make #YellowstoneTV feel as real as possible,” the show’s official Instagram shares.
TV & VideosPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ TV Set Decorator Sat Down with ‘Old Friend’ Lloyd Actor Forrie J. Smith To Create the Bunkhouse

Watch as Yellowstone‘s prolific set decorator, Carla Curry, reveals the level of detail her old friend and actor, Lloyd’s Forrie J. Smith, is responsible for on the show. “It’s All in the Details” says Yellowstone via their official Twitter. This is certainly true of the show’s real-life setting, historic Chief Joseph Ranch. But as fans are quick to note, it is equally true of the Yellowstone cast.
TV SeriesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ TV Fans Ponder Wade Morrow’s Involvement with the Dutton Ranch

Sharp Yellowstone fans are gathering everything the show tells us about Wade Morrow – yet a whole lot still seems to be missing…. Will Yellowstone Season 4 fill in some of the Morrow gaps? Not likely, as Wade (Boots Sutherland) and his son Clint (Brent Walker) are *spoiler alert* very dead by the end of Season 3. Their story, however, was gripping while it lasted. Fans took to the rough & tumble, classic Western vibes of the Morrows like flies to honey. With such passion, though, (hopefully) comes a deeper understanding. And there’s a whole lot left for fans to ponder over when it comes to gruff patriarch Wade Morrow.
TV SeriesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Big Sky’ Actor Promoted to Series Regular Ahead of Season 2

Following the first season’s finale cliffhanger, the production team behind ABC’s crime drama thriller Big Sky has confirmed that Omar Metwally, who plays U.S. Marshal, Mark Lindor, will be returning as a series regular for the show’s second season. TVLine reveals while Metwally’s character (spoiler alert) was left for dead...
TV & VideosPosted by
Outsider.com

Brantley Gilbert Shows Off ‘Hillbilly Hand-Fishing’ Skills in Awesome New Video

Country music superstar Brantley Gilbert is living the good life and recently took time away from his hectic schedule to do a little fishing. Brantley Gilbert is not what you would call a “traditional” fisherman by any stretch of the imagination. Most fishermen are able to obtain their biggest catches by using a rod, reel and also appropriate bait. But Gilbert prefers another method of bringing aboard a big fish — using his bare hands. Gilbert has gotten rather good at “hand fishing” and can often be found in the water searching for his next big catch. In a recent social media video, Gilbert Brantley shares his fishing techniques with his robust and growing fan base. The video was also a smash hit among country music fans who gave the fishing clip a lot of attention.

Comments / 4

Community Policy