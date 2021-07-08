Universal Copper Closes Private Placement for $1,437,000
VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 8, 2021 / Universal Copper Ltd. ("UNV", "Universal Copper" or the "Company") (TSX-V:UNV) (Frankfurt:3TA1) is pleased to announce that further to its news release dated June 15, 2021, the Company has closed a Private Placement of Units and Flow-Through Units for aggregate gross proceeds of $1,437,000 (the "Private Placement") through the issuance of 9,420,00 Units ("Units") at $0.10 per Unit for gross proceeds of C$942,000 and 4,500,000 Flow-Through Units ("FTU") at C$0.11 per FTU for gross proceeds of C$495,000.www.accesswire.com
