Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Universal Copper Closes Private Placement for $1,437,000

Posted by 
ACCESSWIRE
ACCESSWIRE
 13 days ago

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 8, 2021 / Universal Copper Ltd. ("UNV", "Universal Copper" or the "Company") (TSX-V:UNV) (Frankfurt:3TA1) is pleased to announce that further to its news release dated June 15, 2021, the Company has closed a Private Placement of Units and Flow-Through Units for aggregate gross proceeds of $1,437,000 (the "Private Placement") through the issuance of 9,420,00 Units ("Units") at $0.10 per Unit for gross proceeds of C$942,000 and 4,500,000 Flow-Through Units ("FTU") at C$0.11 per FTU for gross proceeds of C$495,000.

www.accesswire.com

Comments / 0

ACCESSWIRE

ACCESSWIRE

Raleigh, NC
593
Followers
10K+
Post
12K+
Views
ABOUT

ACCESSWIRE is a news and communications network that disseminates full-text press releases for both private and publicly held companies globally to news media, financial markets, investors, information web sites, databases, bloggers and social networks.

 https://www.accesswire.com/newsroom
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Unv#The Company#Company#The Tsx Venture Exchange#The Flow Through Units#Leede Jones Gable Inc#Emd Financial Inc#Ascenta Finance Corp#The Private Placement#Poplar Copper Project#Multilateral Instrument#Special Transactions#Offering
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Place
Vancouver, CA
Related
MarketsBusiness Insider

Blue Sky Uranium Closes 1st Tranche of Non-Brokered Private Placement

VANCOUVER, BC, July 21, 2021 /CNW/ - Blue Sky Uranium Corp. (TSXV: BSK) (FSE: MAL2) (OTC: BKUCF), ("Blue Sky" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has closed the 1st tranche of the non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement") through the issuance of 8,713,750 units at a subscription price of $0.16 per unit for aggregate gross proceeds to the Company of $1,394,200. The Company announced the private placement on July 12, 2021.
MarketsBusiness Insider

OV2 Investment 1 Inc. Announces Closing of Subscription Receipt Financing in Connection with Qualifying Transaction

THIS PRESS RELEASE, REQUIRED BY APPLICABLE CANADIAN LAWS IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES, AND DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER TO SELL OR SOLICITATION OF AN OFFER TO SELL ANY OF THE SECURITIES DESCRIBED HEREIN IN THE UNITED STATES, THESE SECURITIES HAVE NOT BEEN, AND WILL NOT BE, REGISTERED UNDER THE UNITED STATES SECURITIES ACT OF 1933, AS AMENDED, OR ANY SECURITIES LAWS, AND MAY NOT BE OFFERED OR SOLD IN THE UNITED STATES OR U.S. PERSONS UNLESS REGISTERED OR EXEMPT THEREFROM./
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

Major Precious Metals Completes Final Tranche Of $10 Million Private Placement

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Major Precious Metals Corp. (" Major Precious Metals" or the " Company") (CSE:SIZE | OTC:SIZYF | FRANKFURT:3EZ) is pleased to announce that it has closed a non-brokered private placement (the " Private Placement") of 4,285,715 units of the Company (the " Units") at a price of $0.35 per Unit for gross proceeds of $1,500,000.25. Each Unit consists of one (1) common share of the Company (a " Common Share") and one-half of one transferable Common Share purchase warrant (with two half warrants being a " Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one (1) additional Common Share for a period of two (2) years from closing at a price of $0.70 per Common Share. In the event that the Common Shares have a closing price on the Canadian Securities Exchange (or such other exchange on which the Common Shares may be traded at such time) of $1.20 or greater per Common Share for a period of ten (10) consecutive trading days at any time from the closing of the Private Placement, the Company may accelerate the expiry date of the Warrants by giving notice to the holders thereof (by disseminating a news release advising of the acceleration of the expiry date of the Warrants) and, in such case, the Warrants will expire on the thirtieth (30 th) day after the date of such notice.
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

Strathcona Resources Ltd. Announces Closing Of Its Private Offering Of U.S. $500 Million Of Senior Notes

CALGARY, AB, July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Strathcona Resources Ltd. (" Strathcona") announced today that it has closed its previously announced private offering (the " Offering") under Rule 144A and Regulation S of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1933, as amended (the " U.S. Securities Act"), to eligible purchasers, of U.S. $500 million in aggregate principal amount of 6.875% senior unsecured notes due in 2026 (the " Notes").
BusinessBusiness Insider

Vizsla Silver to Acquire 100% of the Panuco District

(VZLA-TSX-V) VANCOUVER, BC, July 21, 2021 /CNW/ - Vizsla Silver Corp. (TSXV: VZLA) (OTCQB: VIZSF) (Frankfurt: 0G3) ("Vizsla" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has signed a binding amending agreement (the "PanucoAmending Agreement") with Minera Rio Panuco SA de CV ("Minera Rio Panuco") and has executed a binding option exercise notice ("CopalaExercise Notice") with Silverstone Resources S.A de CV ("Silverstone"), which together will constitute the acceleration and exercise of the Company's option to acquire 100% of the Panuco-Copala silver-gold district ("Panuco District" or the "Project") located in Sinaloa, Mexico.
Economytheedgemarkets.com

AirAsia seeks extension for private placement

KUALA LUMPUR (July 21): AirAsia Group Bhd is seeking an extension from Bursa Malaysia to complete the private placement of 198.18 million shares that it has yet to issue. In a bourse filing, the low-cost carrier said it had submitted an application to Bursa on Monday for an extension of time from Aug 2 up to Dec 31 for the company to implement the private placement.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Wealth Minerals License Portfolio Update

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 20, 2021) - Wealth Minerals Ltd. (TSXV: WML) (OTCQB: WMLLF) (SSE: WMLCL) (FSE: EJZN) (the "Company" or "Wealth"), announces it has shifted its license portfolio in both the Atacama and Ollague Projects. This shift was conducted to best reflect management's conversations with local stakeholders, geological prospectivity and to position the Company for easier future permitting efforts.
MarketsBusiness Insider

TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

MIZA III VENTURES INC. ("MIZA.P. Further to TSX Venture Exchange bulletin dated July 15, 2021, effective at the open of market July 21, 2021 shares of the Company will resume trading. ________________________________________. NORRLAND GOLD CORP. ("NORR. ") [formerly PKS CAPITAL CORP. ("PKS.P. ")]. BULLETIN TYPE: Qualifying Transaction-Completed, Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Name...
Businessdallassun.com

Emgold Announces Flow-Through Private Placement and Closes First Tranche

VANCOUVER, BBC / ACCESSWIRE / July 16, 2021 / Emgold Mining Corporation (TSXV:EMR)(OTC PINK:EGMCF)(FRA:EMLM)(BSE:EMLM) ('Emgold' or the 'Company') announces it plans to complete a non-brokered flow-through private placement (the 'FT Offering') consisting of up to 12,500,000 units of the Corporation (the 'FT Units') at a price of CDN$0.08 per FT Unit (the 'FT Offering Price') to raise up to CDN$1,000,000. Each FT Unit will consist of one common share in the capital of the Company (a 'Common Share') and one-half of one non-transferable common share purchase warrant (each whole common share purchase warrant, a 'Warrant'). Each Warrant will be exercisable to acquire one Common Share of the Corporation at an exercise price of CDN$0.10 per Common Share for a period of 24 months from the date of issuance. The FT Offering is subject to a minimum subscription amount of CDN$3,000.
BusinessBusiness Insider

Azimut Announces Closing of $28.75 Million Bought Deal Private Placement Financing

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/. LONGUEUIL, QC, July 16, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Azimut Exploration Inc. ("Azimut" or the "Company") (TSXV: AZM) is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced bought deal private placement financing (the "Offering") for total gross proceeds of approximately $28.75 million, consisting of 3,463,900 common shares of the Company that qualify as "flow-through shares" (within the meaning of subsection 66(15) of the Income Tax Act (Canada) and section 359.1 of the Taxation Act (Québec)) (the "FT Shares") at a price of $3.32 per FT Share and 9,078,472 common shares of the Company on a non-flow-through basis (the "Shares" and, together with the FT Shares, the "Offered Shares") at a price of $1.90 per Share, which includes the exercise of the underwriters' option to purchase 1,973,172 additional Shares.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Blue Lagoon Completes $8.13 Million Private Placement Lead by a Strategic Investment by Crescat Capital for $1.5 Million

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. STRONG MARKET DEMAND LEADS TO 48% OVER SUBSCRIPTION. VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 15, 2021 / Blue Lagoon Resources Inc. (the "Company") (CSE:BLLG) (FSE:7BL) (OTCQB: BLAGF)is pleased to announce that further to its news release dated July 8, 2021, the Company has closed a non-brokered flow through and non-flow through financing for proceeds of $8,130,908.31. Crescat Capital LLC ("Crescat") was the lead order and made a strategic investment of $1.5 Million, representing more than 18% of the total financing. In addition, Crescat requested and secured, participation rights that provide for an option to participate in all future financings.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Universal Copper Completes Purchase Agreement with Poplar Copper Corp

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 15 2021 / Universal Copper Ltd. ("Universal Copper" or the "Company") (TSXV:UNV)(Frankfurt:3TA1) is pleased to announce that further to its news release of June 15, 2021, it has increased its land position surrounding its Poplar Copper Project (the "Poplar"), by completing the acquisition of 100% of the issued and outstanding shares of Poplar Copper Corporation ("Poplar Copper") in consideration for the issuance of 10,000,000 common shares of the Company to the shareholders of Poplar Copper.
Industryalbuquerqueexpress.com

Winston Gold Announces a Private Placement, Prepayment Financing and Strategic Partnership To Continue To Expand Production and Fund Additional Exploration and Development

WINNIPEG, MB / ACCESSWIRE / July 15, 2021 / Winston Gold Corp. ('Winston Gold' or the 'Corporation') (CSE:WGC) (OTCQB:WGMCF) is pleased to announce a private placement (the 'Private Placement'), prepayment financing (the 'Prepayment Financing') and strategic partnership that will provide the financing to bring the Winston Gold project near Helena, Montana, into commercial production and to also develop additional toll milling solutions to fill the Paradine Mill to capacity. Highlights of the Private Placement are summarized below.
BusinessBusiness Insider

Etruscus Closes $2.6 Million Private Placement and Initiates Exploration Program

VANCOUVER, BC, July 13, 2021 /CNW/ - Etruscus Resources Corp. (CSE: ETR) (OTC: ETRUF) (FSE: ERR) (the "Company" or "Etruscus"), is pleased to announce that, further to its news release dated June 25, 2021, it has closed the final tranche of its non-brokered private placement, raising $1,604,101, with all tranches totalling $2,604,127, of which $1,957,102 are non-flow-through funds and $647,025 are flow-through funds. The final tranche consists of 4,915,338 Non Flow-Through units for proceeds of $1,474,601 and 370,000 Flow-Through units for proceeds of $129,500.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Leiio Wellness Announces Oversubscribed $3.5 Million Private Placement to Accelerate Growth and Early Revenue Streams

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Los Angeles, California and Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - July 14, 2021) - Leiio Wellness Ltd. ("Leiio" or the "Company"), a U.S. focused, premium brain performance brand centered around psychedelic mushrooms, is pleased to announce it has completed a second capital raise securing an additional $3.5 million to accelerate growth. The round was joined by existing and new investors, bringing total funds raised to approximately $5.5 million over the past five months. The closing today puts Leiio in the position to quickly advance early revenue-producing assets.
New York City, NYCoinDesk

BIT Mining Raises $50M in Private Placement to Expand Overseas

The New York Stock Exchange-listed firm announced Monday it raised the sum through the sale of 100 million shares and warrants to buy another 100 million with accredited investors. The funds will be used, in part, to expand the company's operations overseas through the building of new data centers. BIT...
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Battery Mineral Resources Corp. Closes Second Tranche of Private Placement

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 13, 2021) - Battery Mineral Resources Corp. (TSXV: BMR) ("Battery" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has completed the second and final tranche of its previously announced private placement (the "Private Placement"). On completion of the second tranche, the Company issued 1,538,462 common shares shares for additional proceeds of US$800,000, for aggregate gross proceeds of US$11.1 million and C$800,000.
Financial Reportsaithority.com

BIT Mining Announces US$50 Million Private Placement

BIT Mining Limited, announced that it has entered into securities purchase agreements with certain institutional and accredited investors to raise US$50 million in a private placement. Under the terms of the private placement, the Company will issue 100,000,000 Class A ordinary shares, and warrants to purchase up to an additional 100,000,000 Class A ordinary shares to the Investors, at a purchase price of US$5.00 per ten Class A ordinary shares, with one warrant included in the price of each Class A ordinary share. The warrants will have a term of three years, will be exercisable six months following their issuance date and will have an exercise price of US$6.81 per ten Class A ordinary shares. Ten Class A ordinary shares can be converted into one American Depositary Share of the Company (collectively, the “ADSs”) if certain conditions are satisfied.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Takung Art Co (TKAT) Announces $5.0 Million Private Placement of Common Stock

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Takung Art Co., Ltd. (NYSE American: TKAT) ("Takung" "TKAT" or the "Company"), an operator of three online fine art and collectibles platforms, today announced that it has entered into a securities purchase agreement (the "SPA") with an institutional investor to raise $5.0 million through a private placement of 571,429 shares of Common Stock at a purchase price of $8.75 per share. The closing of the private placement is expected to occur by July 12, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of certain customary closing conditions set forth in the SPA.

Comments / 0

Community Policy