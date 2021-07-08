Every Menu Item for the EPCOT Food & Wine Festival

Wow! We are just days away from the kick off of the EPCOT Food & Wine Festival. (Seriously….I’m still used to this festival kicking off maybe late August, at the earliest…this mid-July kick off is messing with my head!) This year, the festival will be presented by CORKCICLE and it will last a whopping 129 days – from July 15 through November 20. There will be more than 20 festival global marketplaces to dine at currently and even more will open this fall. (October 1 is a date you’ll probably want to circle on your calendars.)